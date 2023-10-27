Nick Araujo fuels a bruising start, Milford D blankets Franklin in impressive Hockomock win

Araujo was just getting started for Milford (7-1, 3-1), ranked No. 3 in the Division 3 Power Rankings, but likely to move up with both No. 1 Billerica and No. 2 Milton losing. The senior racked up 168 yards rushing — all but 5 coming in the first half — and kicked three point-afters, drilled a 39-yard field goal and recorded a sack while seldom leaving the field from his middle linebacker spot against the Panthers (5-3, 3-1).

Just five plays in, Araujo broke loose for a 41-yard touchdown run for the fifth-ranked Scarlet Hawks, all the offense they’d need in a 24-0 Hockomock win over Franklin to enter the postseason with wind at their sails.

MILFORD — From the opening drive, Nick Araujo established a bruising tenor for the Milford football team.

“I just want to do everything I can to help my team,” Araujo said. “Whatever puts a W on that board.”

It was an all-around banner night for the entire Scarlet Hawk D, with its front four halting a Franklin drive Milford 8.

Linemen Oliver McKee and Dylan Burns each swatted down passes from the line of scrimmage and the secondary teamed up for three second-half interceptions — two from Anthony Maiettaand another from Joey McGee — as the Scarlet Hawks posted their third shutout of the fall.

“A lot of dudes stepped up tonight,” Araujo said.

Andrew Rivera also had a sack for Milford, which did not allow another first down for Franklin after its opening series the remainder of the first half.

The Scarlet Hawks led 17-0 at the break, a 1-yard keeper from Jack Buckley and Araujo’s field goal padding the lead in the second, and finished their scoring on a 2-yard burst from Araujo on the heels of a 37-yard interception return from McGee.

“We’ve been working hard on technique in the secondary, and you could see that tonight, just honing in,” Milford coach Dale Olsen said. “They did a great job tonight.”