Rob Manfred happy to see many different teams make the Fall Classic

That the Diamondbacks lost 110 games in 2021 and the Rangers 102 and are now playing for a championship is something commissioner Rob Manfred views as a positive.

Fourteen teams have won pennants over that same period. The game hasn’t had a repeat champion since the 1998-2000 Yankees.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Whether it’s Arizona or Texas, baseball will have its ninth different champion in the last 10 years once the World Series is over. Both teams were wild-card entries to the postseason.

“It’s a really good thing for the sport when we have a variety of teams that make it to the World Series, teams that haven’t been here,” Manfred said before Game 1 on Friday night.

“I also think it’s a really good thing for this sport when it’s demonstrated that you can rebuild on a fairly rapid timeline. Long rebuilds are difficult.”

Manfred made it clear he does not believe any tweaks are needed to the postseason format.

“One of the greatest things about the playoffs in baseball is anybody can win,” he said. “It’s about the competition that takes place in the postseason. I don’t think what happened this year is all that out of line with history.”

During a 20-minute Q&A, Manfred took on some other issues around the game.

▪ Increasing the value of starting pitchers: Teams were limited to 13 pitchers this season, a measure aimed at forcing the development of starters who can work deep into games.

“Starting pitchers have been some of the biggest stars in the game, and I think the way that pitching is being used right now has caused a diminution in that star kind of quality for some of our starters,” Manfred said.

MLB’s Competition Committee has discussed further measures.

“I’m not sure [13] has quite gotten us where we need to be,” Manfred said.

▪ That the success of other rules changes this season has clearly emboldened baseball to take further steps. But Manfred does not see more changes coming next season.

“We should let ‘23 settle a little bit,” he said. “It was a big, big set of changes. I try to always say this: the players did a phenomenal job digesting and adjusting to those changes.”

▪ Having a day game in the World Series: You can forget about that, it seems.

“The way we schedule games with our broadcasters is designed to capture the biggest possible audience,” Manfred said. “We are completely aligned on that topic. We think our broadcast partners do demonstrate to us what game times produce the biggest audiences.

▪ Creating a new tacky baseball: A new model of baseball that is tacky out of the box would enable baseball to completely ban sticky substances and “mudding” the ball.

“Our progress on the baseball has been kind of a C-minus in general,” Manfred said. “We continue to work on trying to find one. It’s a very difficult project because you’re trying to find that sweet spot between better grip for the pitcher without dramatically increasing or significantly increasing the spin rate.”

MLB is now working with Japan’s NPL on how they produced their ball. A side issue is that the balls would be bright white.

“As you might imagine, the hitters and pitchers come down a different place,” Manfred said.

▪ Robot umps: Baseball has tested the automatic ball-strike system in the minors, along with a challenge system that would allow a hitter, pitcher, or catcher to ask for a review of calls by human umpires a certain number of times per game.

“We are working on the setting of the strike zone for each individual batter,” Manfred said.

The league tried a laser measurement system late in the minor league season after initially measuring players in spring training.

“[The strike zone] in the rulebook is not what actually gets called, and we have to come to an understanding about what it is we’re going to call,” Manfred said.

Manfred said the league will take its time with implementing any computer-based system.

▪ Using MLB players in the 2028 Olympics: Manfred said baseball welcomes baseball coming back to the Games in Los Angeles. But MLB players? That remains to be seen.

“We will continue to listen as to whether there’s some arrangement that can be worked out,” he said. “And I’m not saying one word about major league players, [just] some arrangement that could be worked out to make it the best possible tournament.”

▪ The Las Vegas Athletics: Manfred said MLB’s relocation committee has met frequently to discuss Oakland’s proposed move to Las Vegas, but no recommendation has been made to the full group of owners.

There is no plan as yet in place for where the Athletics would play until a new ballpark is built in Las Vegas. The team’s lease at the Oakland Coliseum runs out after the 2024 season.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.