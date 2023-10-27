Theo Epstein’s fingerprints are all over the Craig Breslow hire, and other thoughts

Theo is the one who first brought Breslow to the Red Sox in 2006. Breslow pitched in 88 games at Pawtucket over two seasons and got into 13 with the Sox before Epstein let him go on waivers during spring training 2008. Breslow returned in 2012 and was part of the 2013 World Series winners.

▪ Perhaps the best news about Breslow is that Theo Epstein’s fingerprints are all over this important Red Sox hire.

While Breslow continued his 12-year big league career, Theo moved on to Chicago, enhancing his Hall of Fame résumé by winning another curse-busting World Series with the Cubs in 2016. All the while, Theo never forgot about his fellow Yale prodigy.

After Breslow’s final season, a year in the minors in 2018, Epstein’s Cubs were among the many teams to pursue him for a front office position. The Cubs were having problems developing pitching. Impressed with Breslow’s brilliance, integrity, and relentlessness, Epstein identified him as a person who could fix things.

Breslow was living in Newton, looking for a challenge in baseball, and had spoken with then-Sox baseball boss Dave Dombrowski. It turned out that Breslow wanted too much and was perhaps too analytical for the old-school Dombrowski, who won a World Series with the Sox in ‘18 but was fired by John Henry the following year.

Epstein feared the Cubs were falling behind other organizations in the ever-evolving area of pitching development. Theo went after Breslow, but it was not an easy hire. Breslow had more questions for the Cubs than the Cubs had for him.

They turned out to be a better fit than the Red Sox. Within a year, the Cubs turned over their entire minor league pitching operation to Breslow. When Epstein left the Cubs after the 2020 season, Jed Hoyer took over and made Breslow assistant general manager.

Today Epstein is an MLB consultant, largely responsible for the pitch clock that rescued baseball in 2023, but he still has the ear of Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy, who was in charge of the “robust search” for a new baseball boss.

Epstein and Kennedy were baseball teammates at Brookline High School and started their front office careers together in the 1990s, working for Larry Lucchino’s San Diego Padres. When Lucchino came to Boston as part of Henry’s new ownership group in 2002, he negotiated with Padres owner John Moores to bring the duo to Boston. “Free the Brookline 2″ was a jovial chant around the Sox offices when Lucchino was attempting to liberate Epstein and Kennedy from San Diego.

Fast-forward 21 years, and you can be darned sure Kennedy talked to Theo to get the thumbs-up on Breslow.

Breslow (right) with catcher David Ross in 2013, a year the Red Sox won the World Series. The Boston Globe

With Breslow on board, Sox fans can expect a chief baseball officer who is curious, fearless, and wildly intellectual. A World Series champion, known to be a great teammate, Breslow will have the attention of the players, unlike most analytic gurus. He also will be an intellectual match for Henry, who loves numbers, problem solving, and late-night email exchanges.

“He does relate well to players,” said one of Breslow’s advocates, a longtime MLB employee. “He’s a 5-10 Jewish kid who played 12 years in the big leagues because he knows how to get the best out of himself and rise to the occasion. He was a very well-liked teammate everywhere.”

In a perfect world, Breslow would come to Boston under a veteran baseball boss. But this is not a perfect world. Breslow will have to learn on the job and hopefully will be empowered to spend some of Henry’s money.

Epstein is careful not to insert himself into Sox business. His official, canned statement on Breslow: “Craig is one of the most impressive and impactful baseball people I’ve ever met. He combines a powerful intellect and deep pitching expertise with a real understanding of players and fearless approach to problem solving. With his mind, work ethic, and character, there is no limit to what he can accomplish in this game.”

Swell. But it’s far more than that. Epstein, who won two World Series here, then another title with the Cubs, believes that the inexperienced Breslow is the solution for all that plagues the Red Sox in 2023.

It’s not going to be easy, and it could blow up if ownership’s post-2018 model of making money while driving down payroll trumps all. But if the Sox allow Breslow to spend while he rebuilds, this could be Theo 2.0. And that would be a good thing for a franchise that has lost its way in recent seasons.

▪ Quiz: Dusty Baker failed in his effort to become the fifth manager since 1960 to lead his team to three consecutive World Series appearances. Name the four he was attempting to join (answer below).

▪ Purists are excited about a Diamondbacks-Rangers World Series. Not me. It’s bad for baseball. The ratings will be abysmal, and when the World Series is over, the narrative will pivot back to “the dying sport of baseball.”

There’s something wrong with a playoff system that bounces three 100-win teams before the start of the championship series, then produces an 84-win team that was outscored during the regular season as a World Series team.

Know what else an 84-win team in the World Series does? It emboldens a team like the Red Sox that decided in 2019 that payroll flexibility and player-contract control were more important than having stars and winning championships.

Since 2019, the Red Sox have presented a product that has an illusion of contention. Even when it’s a really bad team like the 2023 Red Sox. They drop from first to 13th in player payroll, go through the summer with a goal of 84 wins, and trick fans into thinking they have a chance. “Look at the D-Backs. They won only six more games than us and they’re in the World Series.”

This would promote the notion that it’s better to be like Arizona (23rd in payroll) than the dopey Dodgers, Braves, and Phillies who spent big money, had star players, and did not make it to the World Series. Ugh.

▪ Texas’s muscle-flexing Adolis García is the new “Mr. October.” He knocked in 15 runs in the ALCS, homering in four straight games, and had 20 RBIs in his first 12 postseason games.

Adolis Garcia was launching long balls in the ALCS. Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

▪ Nice of LSU’s Brian Kelly to beat Army Auriemma-style, 62-0, last weekend. Meanwhile, Air Force upholds the pride of Commander-in-Chief schools with a 7-0, top-20 team that’s ranked No. 10 in America by The Athletic.

▪ The Minnesota Timberwolves have not won a playoff series since Kevin Garnett took them to the conference finals in 2004.

▪ Here’s a load-management dis-incentive: NBA players must play in at least 65 of 82 games to qualify for an MVP vote. Good!

▪ Another reason to love hockey: New York Ranger/Russian wing Artemi Panarin, who had a poor playoff for the Blueshirts last spring, shaved his signature curly hair before this season, and it paid off with points (3 goals, 5 assists) in the first six games.

Artemi Panarin is scoring points with his new look. Jason Redmond/Associated Press

▪ Seeing Jose Altuve every day in the playoffs reminded me of the dilemma that awaits five years after he retires. Clearly, the man is a Hall of Fame ballplayer with Hall of Fame numbers. What do we do about his place in the 2017 Astros cheating scandal?

Houston players were never punished; that was reserved for manager A.J. Hinch and coach Alex Cora (remember him?). So how are those who didn’t vote for PED guys supposed to rule on Altuve, Alex Bregman, and anybody else worthy of Cooperstown consideration?

▪ Does Pete Rose have a new Hall of Fame case now that MLB has partnered with a gambling company? I was saddened to learn that for an extra $35, Pete will add, “I’m sorry I bet on baseball,” when signing items at memorabilia shows.

▪ Trot Nixon came to Fenway Park in the spring of 1993 when he was drafted out of high school by the Red Sox. Boston’s highly touted No. 1 pick took batting practice at the fabled ballyard and reports that Sox manager Butch Hobson accidentally drilled him in the knee during BP.

Both of Nixon’s sons are playing baseball at North Carolina State.

▪ It turns out that Red Sox limited partner Tom DiBenedetto is the one who recommended that then-GM Dan Duquette sign Tim Wakefield when the knuckleballer was released by the Pirates in April 1995. Duquette signed Wakefield six days after he was cut loose.

▪ Craig Kimbrel seems to be a nice guy. He ranks eighth in career regular-season saves (417), perhaps the all-time phony baseball statistic. Kimbrel’s total would make one believe he is great at closing out tight ballgames. Unfortunately, that is a myth.

Kimbrel is a monument to the clean-inning save with a three-run lead in the top of the ninth against a bad lineup. Under those conditions, nobody was ever better. But when the game is on the line, few have been worse.

Stat guru Bill Chuck says, “Since 2016, Kimbrel has appeared in 24 postseason games, totaling 23⅓ innings, allowing 22 hits, 17 walks, with an ERA of 5.44, allowing an OPS of .848.”

Former Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel was roughed up in the NLCS as his Phillies lost to Arizona. Sean M. Haffey/Getty

▪ Newton native Veronica Burton, daughter of WBZ’s Steve Burton and a two-year guard for the Dallas Wings of the WNBA, was set to play in Israel for the next six months, but she canceled those plans when war broke out in the region on the day she was scheduled to fly there.

▪ The WNBA craves media attention and gets an inordinate amount from its partner, ESPN, and the New York Times, which no longer has a sports department. In this spirit, it’s tough to understand why members of the New York Liberty (Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Betnijah Laney) stiffed the media after losing the Finals to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Professional Basketball Writers Association lodged a complaint for actions that “adversely impacted efforts to capture a critical moment in league history,” and the Libs were fined $25,000 for the odd transgression.

▪ Get your hands on “The Football 100,” a deep dive into the greatest players in NFL history, compiled by Mike Sando, Dan Pompei, and The Athletic NFL staff. And yes, Tom Brady is No. 1, followed by Jim Brown, Jerry Rice, Lawrence Taylor, and Reggie White. Other Patriots who made the cut include John Hannah (27), Randy Moss (38), Rob Gronkowski (47), Junior Seau (63), and Mike Haynes (76).

▪ Best of luck to Red Sox radio legend Joe Castiglione, who has been nominated for the Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2023 Ford Frick Award. This is Joe’s fourth time up for consideration, and the honoree will be announced at the baseball meetings in Nashville in December.

▪ Happy to hear that Globe legend Peter Gammons is finally at work on his memoir. Nobody was ever better than Gammons on baseball for the Globe.

▪ Quiz answer: Joe Torre (1998-2001), Tony La Russa (1988-90), Earl Weaver (1969-71), and Ralph Houk (1961-63).

Correction: Because of a reporter’s error, WNBA player Veronica Burton’s first name was incorrect in earlier versions of this column.

