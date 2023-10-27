For Westford Academy boys’ cross-country, there’s no loneliness among long-distance runners Paul Bergeron and Jack Graffeo

Five years later, Westford Academy’s two superstars continue to raise the bar for each other. Bergeron, a senior Stanford commit, is the favorite to repeat as the Division 1 state champion next month, and he will be a contender at the Champs national meet in December. Graffeo, a junior, has emerged as arguably the state’s second-best runner behind Bergeron, and his 27-second victory at the Twilight Invitational (14:57.7) is the state’s top 5k time this season.

Since joining forces on their middle school team in 2018, Graffeo has formed a healthy rivalry with close friend Paul Bergeron . Graffeo recalls jumping out too fast in those early races, only to burn out — but as long as his efforts made Bergeron sweat, he was content.

Advertisement

“Even at such a young age, we both wanted to be the best,” Graffeo said. “It gave me something to look forward to with running, and it also gave me the constant pursuit to improve every day, because I knew that [Bergeron] was there. And I knew his mentality, and I had to match it.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

While Bergeron has routinely steamrolled opponents over his decorated career, Graffeo’s presence forced him to remain focused in practice and offseason training — if he ever let up, Graffeo was always ready to pounce.

“Part of it is the fact that he’s a year younger than me. It’s always just naturally made me do everything I can to get the one-up on him,” Bergeron said. “When I was a sophomore, I didn’t want to lose to a freshman.”

For Westford Academy’s team, even having one all-state caliber runner is a novelty — let alone two at once. The 5k personal bests of Bergeron (14:43.8) and Graffeo (14:57.7) are both nearly a minute ahead of the third-best 5k mark in school history, and the Ghosts’ second-place team finish at All-States last year was the highest in recent memory.

Advertisement

“That’s just so rare to have that on a team, to get two guys like that at the same time,” said Westford coach Scott Hafferkamp. “I think obviously, they were going to be great runners no matter what. But it’s definitely only helped both of them.”

In practice, Hafferkamp finds a balance integrating Graffeo and Bergeron’s training regimen with their teammates, while also trusting his top runners’ instincts.

“Especially as we’ve had more and more success, I’ve really tried to listen to them,” Hafferkamp said. “They’re the ones running, they know how their bodies feel, and they often have a good sense of what they need. I write the workout, but we always have a discussion and make any tweaks as necessary.”

Jack Graffeo (right) has the fastest 5k time in the state this year, while Paul Bergeron is healthy heading into the postseason. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

As veterans on the team, the pair has worked to translate their success across the entire team. Seniors Davis Haines and Adam Wedlake are formidable third and fourth runners, and the team will need a fifth scorer to perform at All-States to reach their team goals.

“We have a really good culture we’re trying to build up, outside of just me and Jack,” Bergeron said. “It’s cool [at practice] to see the guys still holding themselves to the standard that I was always trying to hold them to.”

Bergeron was sidelined for a stretchafter the Ocean State Invitational in September, and his absence paved the path for Graffeo to take on a more prominent role. With Begeron back in full force for the upcoming postseason meets, they hope to share the spotlight and launch one final run together.

Advertisement

“I feel like Jack has always been slept on a little bit,” Bergeron said. “I’ve always known that he was really talented, but I’m definitely proud to see him make these strides . . . We’d love for the Westford 1-2 [finish] at the state meet.”

Even if Graffeo would be the top runner on most teams in the state, he’s grateful to share his experiences with a special talent and good friend.

“Some people would be disappointed with coming in second, but I just see it as a blessing,” Graffeo said. “I have this amazing training partner, that we can do similar workouts together and improve together. I love to see him succeed, and he wants to see me succeed.”

Westford coach Scott Hafferkamp knows how fortunate he is to have two elite runners in his program simultaneously. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Setting the Pace

▪ Though the No. 9 Arlington girls lack a singular dominant talent atop their lineup, they are once again among the state’s deepest and most consistent teams — and an under-the-radar postseason contender in Division 1.

The Spy Ponders placed eighth at All-States last season, despite having no finishers inside the top 50. And with their top returnees taking steps forward this year, Arlington is embracing that same formula.

“We talked about this a lot, and I stress it to them: I don’t really care if we have the No. 1 [finisher]. I don’t need the overall winner, because this team really functions as a team, and that’s what’s so special about them,” said coach Meagan Bassett.

Advertisement

In Arlington’s 15-49 victory over Reading on Tuesday, top senior Elise Kempf set both a 5k personal best and course record (19:18). Behind her, juniors Sophia Francis and Evie Lauzan have made major strides, and fellow seniors Ellery Klatka, Safiya Ait Ali, and Eva Cloherty round out the top group — all six runners’ personal bests are within 20 seconds of each other.

“It’s just gelled really well for the past few years,” Bassett said. “They’ve just been racing together so consistently that they always know what the other is going to do. They can compete against each other, and fill in for each other whenever necessary.”

▪ No. 6 BC High blazed through the Catholic Conference with an unbeaten dual meet record, and capped off their dominant league efforts with a 24-point victory at Tuesday’s league title meet.

The Eagles had the race’s top four finishers, led by senior Chris Larnard (15:39.37) and junior Shamus Larnard (16:08.23) in first and second, respectively, with both brothers setting 5k personal bests on the challenging Franklin Park course.

“What was more impressive to me is how he went out really hard,” said coach Seth Kirby. “It’s great that he can get used to being on a more challenging course and going out hard, so when there is that competition [at All-States] he’s proven he’s ready for that.”

Advertisement

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him @Matty_Wasserman.