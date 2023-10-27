With Barbara Wilson leading the way, Madison Park wins its first Boston City League volleyball crown in 22 years

“I feel like sometimes they need somebody to encourage them,” said Wilson of her clutch play. “I just wanted them to see that they can do it themselves.”

With 10 kills, 2 aces, and 2 digs, the 5-foot-4-inch senior rose tall every time Madison Park needed a play, powering the Cardinals to a 3-1 victory over Snowden in the Boston City League volleyball championship, its first since 2001. Game scores were 25–16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-19.

Under the bright lights of the Latin Academy gym, Barbara Wilson came to prove people wrong.

Sophomore Kiara Tejeda (9 kills, 2 aces) added to the effort at the net, with junior Beautiful Smith a disruptive blocking presence, clinching the final point. When the Cardinals (13-8) dropped the second set, they made sure Snowden (13-5) didn’t build enough momentum for a comeback.

“We just say shake it off, next set,” Tejeda said. “We try our hardest to lock in. We usually say out of sight, out of mind.”

Sophomores Reishmell Tejeda Arias (18 assists, 3 digs, 1 ace) and Emily Ramirez De Jesus (16 digs, 4 aces) led the passing game, settling down chaotic points.

“We started communicating more,” De Jesus said. “As a team, encouraging each other to make sure we’re not down, energy is up, and we’re continuing to do what we were doing in the past sets.”

Nearly the full Cardinals roster is second-year players, but coach William Harvey saw their potential from the beginning and told them this would be their year.

“We’re trying to build the culture of the school back up,” he said. “It’s this group of girls, the first group that I thought that I could push hard and get a reaction.

“I had to make the girls fall in love [with the program] in two years. I think I made them fall in love.”

Added Snowden coach Kim Molle: “I told them coming in today, win or lose they’re still champions. They worked as hard as I think they could work this year. They have the best attitude going. I’m proud of them regardless of what the outcome was.”

