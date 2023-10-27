With Doug Flutie sweating it out on the sideline, Natick survives last-gasp effort from Milton

The Redhawks held that lead for most of the fourth quarter while grinding out seemingly 3 yards at a time. Facing a fourth-and-1 near midfield, Sam Hubbard appeared to be icing the game, only to have Milton’s Ferris Collins chase him down from behind and punch the ball free. The Wildcats recovered at their 1 with 3:18 remaining.

MILTON — It might not have been a work of art slowing down Patrick Miller and the Milton offense, but Natick did just enough to head into the postseason on a winning note with a 17-16 victory at Brooks Field on Friday night. Both teams finish the regular season 5-3.

Nobody on the Natick side was comfortable, not even the former Heisman winner on the sidelines.

With Doug Flutie watching, Miller drove the Wildcats 12 plays, completing 5 of 9 passes for 55 yards. A 12-yard pass to Harrison Hinckle got the ball to the Natick 20 with five seconds left, close enough to send out Aidan Rowley for a potential game-winning field goal attempt. The 40-yard attempt was pulled a touch to the right.

“We put a lot of pressure on our defense and they responded,” said Natick coach Mark Mortarelli. “That’s such a good offense, they’re so well-coached. We knew they were going to move the ball, we just had to keep it in front of us and tackle and that’s what we did and held them to a field goal try.”

Hubbard gave Natick a 17-10 lead in the third quarter on a 2-yard run.

Milton answered with Miller’s second TD of the game, an 11-yard connection with Ronan Sammon. The PAT was pushed back on a taunting penalty. That proved costly when Jack Kelly blocked the try.

Natick grabbed a 10-7 lead with 46 seconds left in the half on a 5-yard Jesse Gagliardi run behind the left side of the line as the Redhawks capitalized on a Teddy Ferrucci fumble recovery.

A 36-yard Rowley field goal that got a friendly bounce off the crossbar sent the teams into the half tied at 10-10. Rowley narrowly missed to the left earlier in the quarter from 42 yards out.

Milton heads into the playoffs having lost three straight.