Xaverian rallies around tight end Will Benting, who scored an emotional touchdown five days after his brother’s death

“They’re a resilient bunch and things didn’t go well this week,” said Xaverian coach Al Fornaro. “They strapped it up in the second half and played well. We played with a little bit more emotion.”

During the game, Joe’s younger brother, Will, scored a touchdown in a 43-15 Catholic Conference win for the third-ranked Hawks (6-2-0) over St. John’s (Shrewsbury).

Prior to kickoff, the Xaverian football team held a moment of silence for Joe Benting, who passed away in a motorcycle accident Sunday.

The team made helmet stickers to commemorate Joe’s passing. When Will, a tight end, lined up at fullback to power in a score, fans from both teams applauded.

“Will was very somber, but he played,” said Fornaro. “He was in school on time to play. It’s good for him. Now he’ll grieve. The young men got a dose of reality and resilience.”

Matt Benting, older brother of both Joe and Will, passed away in 2016 due to complications from a heart condition.

Michael O’Connor rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and Cam Monteiro nabbed five receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown in the win.

“Michael did a really good job of toting the rock for us and picking up big first downs when needed,” said Fornaro. “We had contributors all over the field, but Michael stood out. He took his game to another level in terms of being physical at the line of scrimmage this season.”

Brenden Berube forced a fumble and recorded a sack and Josh Cohen snagged an interception.

Amesbury 36, Triton 7 — Michael Sanchez (17 carries, 121 yards, 2 rushing TDs), Christian McGarry (10 carries, 76 yards, 2 rushing TDs), and DJ DiCarlo (10 carries, 61 yards, 1 rushing TD) powered the Red Hawks (6-1) to a Cape Ann League triumph.

Apponequet 26, Fairhaven 21 — In a South Coast Conference showdown, junior Brody Joly tallied all the offense for the Lakers (3-5), rushing for four touchdowns to hand the Blue Devils (7-1) their first loss and secure a vital third win to make Apponequet postseason eligible.

Barnstable 43, Old Rochester 7 — Aiden Kundel connected with Tajardo France and Chevaunie Shakespeare for touchdowns to power the Red Hawks (7-1) to a nonleague win. Darren Thomas and Cole Raposo recovered fumbles for touchdowns and Kyle Coffin ran back a 32-yard interception in a second-half defensive showcase.

Bellingham 42, Dover-Sherborn 6 — Corey Perkins scampered for three touchdowns and Gabe Egan, Connor Kelley, and Anthony Dasilva scored in a nonleague win for the Blackhawks (5-3).

Brighton 44, Latin Academy 14 — Preston Callender-Jones dazzled with four rushing touchdowns, 195 yards, and three 2-point conversions for the Tigers (4-3) in the Boston City League showdown.

Burlington 35, Watertown 7 — Anthony Gerrior (11 of 22 passing, 228 yards) tossed a pair of touchdowns in the first half for the Red Devils (5-3) in a wire-to-wire win over Middlesex League rival Watertown (1-7).

Carver 40, Mashpee 16 — After posting a 3-8 record last fall, Carver captured the program’s first South Shore League Tobin title since 2000 with a dominant 40-16 road victory. “Unbelievable,” Carver coach Ben Shuffain said. “I’m so proud of these guys. They put the work in -- they started lifting in January and they kept it going until now.” Carver (8-0) pulled away from Mashpee (5-3) for a 28-0 halftime lead after senior quarterback Tyler Lennox (14-of-20 passing, 302 yards) threw four first-half touchdown passes, including two to senior wideout Robbie Peterson (4 catches, 75 yards).

Cathedral 43, Greater Lawrence 22 — Treyvon Fields fired five touchdown passes, connecting with Andrew Hedgepeth on four of the scoring tosses, for the Panthers (5-2) in a nonleague win.

Catholic Memorial 41, Malden Catholic 13 — Lasean Sharp rushed for two touchdowns and Peter Bourque connected with Isaiah Faublas and Caleb Garrity for scores in a Catholic Conference win for the second-ranked Knights (5-2).

Central Catholic 36, Chelmsford 35 — Junior slot receiver Drew Alsup reeled in touchdown passes of 12, 72 and 15 yards from Jaxon Pereira as the Raiders (3-5) earned a Division 1 playoff spot, qualifying by meeting the three-win threshold. “The kids have not backed down once all year,” said first-year Central Catholic coach John Sexton. “They have fought and fought and work hard.” After an 0-4 start against a grueling schedule, the Raiders buckled down to win three of four games down the stretch to meet playoff eligibility. “At Central Catholic, you want to play in big games,” said Sexton. “We’ve fought our tails off this past month to get in and qualify. Next week is a big game. I want my kids to have the experience of playing in big games.”

Duxbury 28, Hingham 12 — The No. 9 Dragons (6-1) scored 21 straight points, turning a 10-7 deficit into a convincing win over the Harbormen (3-5) in Hingham. Duxbury junior quarterback Trevor Jones finished 10 for 16 for 215 yards and three touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Zach Falls. Falls racked up 159 yards, scoring in the first, third, and fourth quarters. Hingham’s Jake Varholak found Chris Teague for a 3-yard TD late in the first, then Alex Barlow responded with a touchdown late in the first half to give Duxbury a 14-10 edge. John Rovegno recovered a fumble and Sam Wien intercepted a pass for the Dragons to help seal it. “It’s always sweet to beat them,” Duxbury senior captain Jack Johnson said. “It’s just awesome, especially at their home field. We love it, the coaches love it, the fans love it, we all love it.”

East Boston 32, English High 0 — Juniors Chris Testa and Steven Chiappi scampered for two touchdowns each to lead the Jets (4-3) to a dominant Boston City League win.

Essex Tech 38, Ipswich 30 — Jacoby Casinelli-Tarasuik found Xavier Parsons from 11 yards out for the game-winning touchdown with three seconds left, lifting the Hawks (2-6) to a dramatic Cape Ann League win.

Gloucester 42, Beverly 21 — John Gucciardi passed 13 of 15 for 212 yards and 4 TDs, adding 13 carries for 132 yards and another score for the Fishermen (5-3) in a Northeastern Conference win.

Hanover 42, North Quincy 13 — Ben Scalzi (18 for 23, 155 passing yards, 3 carries, 30 rushing yards) tossed four touchdown passes, two to Mekhi Bryan (6 receptions, 84 yards) in a Patriot League win for the No. 8 Hawks (8-0). Vinny Mancini contributed 7 rushes for 85 yards, adding 6 tackles, and Brandon Errico caught 2 interceptions and made 5 tackles.

Joseph Case 13, Seekonk 0 — Jack Orton connected with Christopher Gaboriault for a 29-yard touchdown and Nathan Wood punched in a score to aid the Cardinals (3-4) to a South Coast win and qualify them for the postseason.

Lincoln-Sudbury 36, Westford 14 — Logan Umbach threw for a score and snagged 20-yard pick-6 in a Dual County League Large win for the No. 18 Warriors (7-1). Cooper Tarantino finished 5 of 9 passing for 60 yards and a touchdown and scampered for 76 yards and a score on nine carries.

Mansfield 21, Stoughton 7 — Connor Curtis powered in for touchdowns of 3 and 5 yards in a Hockomock Davenport Division win for the Hornets (5-3).

Marblehead 17, Danvers 7 — Colt Wales threw for two touchdowns -- a 20-yard strike to Andy Palmer and a 45-yard pitch-and-catch to Brooks Keefe -- as the Magicians (3-4) earn their elusive third victory in a Northeastern Conference win to make them eligible for a Division 4 playoff berth.

Marshfield 44, Whitman-Hanson 15 — Tor Maas tossed a 6-yard touchdown to Brady Crowley, and ran for a 57-yard TD to help the No. 14 Rams pull away for the Patriot League win. Marshfield (6-2) got rushing touchdowns from Nic Cupples (15 yards), Justin Lemire (3 yards), and Jadon Silva (8 yards), with Giovanni Joseph adding a 75-yard pick-6.

Medford 16, Lynn English 9 — Jack Lombardo found Magerson Bazile for a 14-yard strike, and Luiz Barbosa broke free for a 32-yard touchdown as the Mustangs (5-3) did all their damage in the second half of a Greater Boston League win.

Melrose 41, Wilmington 28 — Senior Connor Brophy scampered for four touchdowns (61, 28, 15, and 18 yards) and sent five extra points through the uprights to lift the Red Hawks (6-2) to a Middlesex League victory. Max Lanciani added two rushing touchdowns.

Middleborough 34, Abington 7 — Bolu Sotonwa celebrated his birthday by rushing for three scores and reeling in a 12-yard touchdown reception from Nate Goodine in a South Shore League Sullivan win for the Sachems (6-2).

Milford 24, Franklin 0 — Nick Araujo had three rushing scores and a 39-yard field goal, adding three extra points to account for all 24 of his team’s points (7-1) in a Hockomock win for the Scarlet Hawks (7-1).

Natick 17, Milton 16 — The Redhawks (5-3) hung on to defeat the Wildcats (5-3) in a Bay State Conference crossover game as Milton kicker Aidan Rowley’s 40-yard field goal try as time expired was narrowly wide of the right upright. Jack Kelly blocked an extra point early in the fourth quarter to keep Natick in the lead after Milton’s Patrick Miller threw his second TD pass of the game. Nathan Napier, Jesse Gagliardi, and Sam Hubbard scored for Natick.

Nauset 40, Falmouth 0 — Jesse Peno accounted for three scores in a Cape & Islands League Atlantic Division win for the Warriors (1-6).

Needham 24, Framingham 7 — Tate Hoffmeister rushed for a pair of touchdowns in a Bay State Conference win for the No. 15 Rockets (7-1). Dante Varano nailed a 44-yard field goal and Aidan Williams plunged in for a score.

Newburyport 49, North Reading 41 — A quarterback keeper from Sean Miles in the final minute of the third quarter put the Clippers (7-1) ahead for good, and he tacked on a second rushing score in the fourth quarter to solidify a Cape Ann League win that saw Jack Sullivan score three first-half touchdowns.

O’Bryant 21, Minuteman 8 — Montavius Zollarcoffer tallied on an 80-yard rush and a 75-yard receiving touchdown from Keyshaun Wright to power the Tigers (6-1) to a nonleague win.

Old Colony 12, South Shore Voc-Tech 0 — Stu Burnham ran for a 41-yard touchown and Shawn Markham added an 8-yard scoring run for the Cougars (7-1) in a Mayflower Athletic Conference win.

Plymouth South 35, Pembroke 34 — Gio Lynch-Ruberio rumbled for touchdowns of 57, 20, and 76 yards, and Justin Lachance ran in scores of 8 and 64 yards, as the Panthers (5-3) pulled out a Patriot League win.

Revere 27, Malden 0 — Senior Abbas Attoui scampered for 153 yards on 14 carries and tallied three touchdowns to propel the Patriots (2-6) to a Greater Boston League win. Junior Giovanni Woodard ran for 110 yards and a touchdown and Felipe Maia knocked down three extra points.

Sandwich 22, Rockland 19 — Trevor Jollin scored twice on the ground, with his second putting the the Blue Knights (4-4) ahead in the fourth quarter of a South Shore win.

Scituate 49, Quincy 24 — Jackson Belson (241 passing yards, 4 TDs) connected with Lawson Foley for a pair of touchdowns to lead the Sailors (5-3) to a Patriot League win. Alex Burrill also caught a 65-yard touchdown pass and scampered into the end zone on a pair of runs.

Somerset Berkley 56, Dennis-Yarmouth 33 — Somerset Berkley coach Nick Freitas earned his 100th career victory in a nonleague triumph for the Raiders (6-2).

Stoneham 22, Wakefield 6 — Senior Kevin Gilmartin broke through for a 50-yard rushing touchdown and connected with quarterback Matt Tran for a score to lift the Spartans (4-4) to a Middlesex League Freedom win. Sean Kilty also ran for a 50-yard score and punched in two conversions.

Swampscott 42, Masconomet 7 — Jack Spear connected with Jay Domelowicz, Joey Marino, and Gabriel Tripp for a touchdown each to lead the Big Blue (5-3) to a Patriot League victory. Xavier Beauchamp, Will Bush, and Sam Nadworny also rushed for a score a piece in the win.

Walpole 45, Wachusett 13 — Junior quarterback Noah Mackenzie totaled 270 passing yards and connected with Kamari Hughes and Jamal Abdul-Khalaq for two touchdowns each en route to a nonleague victory for the Timberwolves (5-3).

Wayland 53, Newton South 13 — Max Dresens and Michael Caulfield rushed for two touchdowns each to lift the Warriors (6-2) to a Dual County League victory. Jake Kennedy also rushed for two scores and returned a 70-yard interception to the house.

Weymouth 14, Wellesley 13 — Tyler Nordstrom threw for two touchdowns, finding Dante Tordiglione from 17-yards and Cam Fernandez from 19-yards, to propel the Wildcats (6-2) to a Bay State Conference win. Andrew DelGallo knocked down a 2-point conversion pass attempt with 1:55 to play, sealing the win.

Winchester 28, Lexington 6 — George Nelson set the tone with an 85-yard kickoff return in the first quarter for the Red & Black (7-1) in a Middlesex victory.

Tyler Amaral reported from Abington, Trevor Hass from Hingham, and Brad Joyal from Mashpee. AJ Traub, Tyler Foy, Ethan Kagno, Lenny Rowe, and Brendan Kurie contributed.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.