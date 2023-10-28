Boston Police Department welcomes a diverse class of new officers to its ranks

One of the most diverse recruit classes in the history of the Boston Police Department was sworn in Friday in a ceremony in the Seaport, officials said.

Over 130 members of Boston Police Academy Recruit Class 63-23 were sworn in late Friday morning into officers by Mayor Michelle Wu and by Police Commissioner Michael Cox during a ceremony held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.

Of the recruits, 59 of them speak one or more languages other than English. A total of 16 languages are spoken, the department said.