Boston Police Department welcomes a diverse class of new officers to its ranks

One of the most diverse recruit classes in the history of the Boston Police Department was sworn in Friday in a ceremony in the Seaport, officials said.
Over 130 members of Boston Police Academy Recruit Class 63-23 were sworn in late Friday morning into officers by Mayor Michelle Wu and by Police Commissioner Michael Cox during a ceremony held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.
Of the recruits, 59 of them speak one or more languages other than English. A total of 16 languages are spoken, the department said.
The class also includes the department’s first Somalian officer and first Moroccan officer, according to the statement.
The new officers “stood proudly in front of their family, friends and loved ones as they took their solemn oath to join the ranks of the oldest police department in the nation.”
Photos posted on the department’s Facebook page show mothers and fathers, husbands and wives, and children taking part in the pinning ceremony.
“We congratulate all the members of Recruit Class 63-23 moving forward as they continue our mission of community engagement and policing within our neighborhoods throughout the City of Boston,” the statement said.
