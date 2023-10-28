Car crashes into Starbucks in Wellesley

A car crashed through a Starbucks in Wellesley on Saturday while the store was open but no significant injuries were reported, according to police.
The Wellesley Police Department reported the crash in a social media post shortly before 6 p.m.
Two people inside the vehicle were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, according to Wellesley police Lieutenant Marie Cleary.
No customers or employees inside Starbucks were struck by the vehicle, she said.
Wellesley firefighters and paramedics also responded to the crash, police said.
Images shared by the department on social media showed a Jaguar sedan that had crashed through the storefront, leaving shattered glass and pieces of the building scattered across the sidewalk outside.
The vehicle’s rear window also appeared to be completely smashed out.
No further information was released.
