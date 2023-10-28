Janitors at buildings across Mass. and R.I. vote to authorize a strike

The union has been in contract negotiations with representatives of the Maintenance Contractors of New England for the last few months, said Roxana Rivera, assistant to the president of the local. Its current contract expires Nov. 15.

Massing in downtown Boston, hundreds of workers with Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union voted to authorize their bargaining committee to call a strike if it deems necessary.

More than 12,000 unionized janitors at commercial business buildings in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are prepared to go on strike within weeks if contract negotiations fall apart.

The union is pushing for higher wages, expanded opportunities to work full time, and stronger work protections, as well as improvements to benefits, vacations, paid time off, and holidays.

Michael White, president of the contractors’ association, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

“It’s about respect of this workforce,” Rivera said. “It is a fight for these workers to be seen for what they do in the value of their hard work.”

About two-thirds of the janitors, who work for contractors in the building industry, are part-timers, Rivera said.

Marlen Salgado, who works at a pharmaceutical building in Cambridge, said she switched from part-time to full-time work last year. She said the change was significant in helping her make ends meet.

“That additional income is what helps us helps us with food and housing,” she said in Spanish.

Many members pointed to the sacrifices they made as essential workers early in the pandemic. Bargaining committee member Ana Gonzalez said more than 200 union workers died during that time.

“After all that, they didn’t even give us a thank you,” she said in Spanish. “Forget a wage increase. Instead, what we’ve seen is an increase in workload, and an inflation that leaves us with less money each passing month.”

Rivera said a majority of union workers are immigrants and people of color, many of whom saw a “huge loss [of] life in their communities.”

“They risked their personal health and safety,” Rivera said.

Before the vote, city and state officials attending a Boston rally issued remarks in support of the union’s efforts.

“A strike is a statement,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. “A statement that you’re willing to withhold your labor and go without pay. The decision is a personal one and it is your to make, but I want you to know that the City of Boston stands with you.”

“Too often, your contribution and this workforce is invisible to many. But we are here today to make sure that they see you,” Representative Ayanna Pressley said. “We’ll be with you until you stand up from the bargaining table with a fair new agreement.”

On Wednesday, the Boston City Council adopted a resolution in recognition and support of the union’s contract campaign.

Many in the crowd wore purple SEIU T-shirts and a few union members brought children with them. After the vote, demonstrators marched down Berkeley and Boylston streets into Boston Common.

Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union members marched to Boston Common after the vote.









Jesús Marrero Suárez can be reached at jesus.marrerosuarez@globe.com. Follow him @jmarrerosuarez.