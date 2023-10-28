After suspect found dead, authorities provide updates on Maine shootings

“Tonight, the city of Lewiston and the state of Maine begin to move forward on what will be a long and difficult road to healing,” Governor Janet Mills said at a Friday night press conference. “But we will heal. Together.”

After days of searching, the suspect, Robert R. Card II, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said.

LEWSITON, Maine — In the morning after the frantic search for the man accused of killing 18 people in Lewiston ended, authorities on Saturday are expected to release new details at a press conference about how they found his body in neighboring Lisbon.

Advertisement

Sauschuck said the body was found at 7:45 p.m., but many other questions remained unanswered, including when exactly Card died. “A lot of work that needs to be done with the medical examiner’s office,” he said.

Officials also declined to describe where Card’s body was found. Earlier Friday, Sauschuck declined to discuss the contents of a note written by Card that police found after the shootings.

A law enforcement source close to the investigation said Card’s body was found near a recycling center. Leo Madden, owner of Maine Recycling, confirmed Friday night that Card had worked at the plant.

“He was a regular employee, nothing out of the ordinary, did nothing to make you think any different,” he said. Card recently stopped working at the plant, Madden added, although he was unsure of “whether he left of his own volition or whether he was fired.”

Earlier Friday, officials had lifted a shelter-in-place order that had been in effect in Lewiston since the shootings Wednesday evening at a bowling alley and a downtown bar. But they said hunting would be prohibited as the search continued, despite the scheduled opening of Maine’s rifle hunting season Saturday. On Friday, they lifted that restriction after Card’s body was found.

Advertisement

“The search is over for Mr. Card. The caution is over. Hunting may resume,” said a text message alert sent to residents before 11 p.m.

“Tonight, we’re grateful that Lewiston and surrounding communities are safe after spending excruciating days hiding in their homes,” President Biden said in a statement.

“This has been a tragic two days — not just for Lewiston, Maine, but for our entire country,” Biden added. “Once again, an American community and American families have been devastated by gun violence.”

The discovery of Card’s body was a macabre end to a search that had involved hundreds of local and federal investigators who deployed boats, divers, and aircraft to find Card, a US Army reservist from Bowdoin.

In Lewiston, where residents had spent nearly two days living under the shelter-in-place order, the news of Card’s death came as a relief but also provoked, in some, a sense of regret that some haunting questions about the shootings might never be answered and that justice would not be done.

“I was hoping they would find him alive,” said Auburn City Councilor Leroy Walker, whose son Joseph Walker was among the 18 killed in the shootings. “Why he wanted to take the lives of all of these people will never be known. This is the chicken way out.”

Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com.