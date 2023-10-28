LEWISTON, Maine — It was another Wednesday night. Auburn City Councilor Leroy Walker Sr. had just wrapped up a busy day planning community events: a church bean supper, an Italian sandwich giveaway for construction workers, and, of course, his annual Halloween kids’ trick-or-treat. His phone rang.

This story was reported by Dugan Arnett, Jess Bidgood, Hilary Burns, Samantha Gross, Mark Shanahan, Sabrina Shankman, and Ivy Scott. It was written by Arnett.

Taylor Secor was putting her kids to bed. She wrested her cellphone from her 3-year-old, who’d accidentally opened the messages app. A new message appeared.

Advertisement

Tumbling practice ended at a local gym, and Ranissa Sirois loaded her fourth-grader and 7-month-old into the back seat of her car.

Sirois heard a siren. More sirens. She pulled onto Main Street, and found herself engulfed in a sea of lights and sirens — police cars, firetrucks, ambulances, seemingly screaming from all directions at once.

The spasm of violence that tore through this central Maine city of 37,000 Wednesday night left 18 dead, at least a dozen wounded, and a city shattered. It sent residents into a multiday lockdown, as the chief suspect remained at large, and obliterated any assumptions that a place like this — calm, quiet, removed from big-city crowds — was immune to this kind of violence.

These are the 18 victims of the Lewiston mass shootings Share At a Friday press conference, authorities identified 18 people, ranging from 14 to 76 years old, who were killed in the mass shootings.

Friday’s announcement that the body of suspected shooter Robert R. Card II had been discovered in neighboring Lisbon might have brought a measure of relief. But closure — or anything approaching it — will be much harder to come by.

As the full scope of the devastation emerges, evidence of what’s been lost is everywhere.

It’s there in the new reticence of Louise Wotton, who was entering her fifth frame at Just-In-Time Recreation on Wednesday night when the shooter strode in. She managed to escape but no longer feels comfortable entering businesses without metal detectors.

Advertisement

Central Maine Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Kris Chaisson arranged 13 tea light candles on a table Saturday afternoon to remember the survivors of the mass shooting who were treated at the hospital. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

It’s there in the small bodega on Lisbon Street, where Shukri Abasheikh — known to customers as “Mama Shukri” or “Mama Africa” — surveys her stock of spiced meats, semolina, and fufu and ponders a new world where the people who step through her door are no longer merely customers but potential threats.

“Before, Lewiston is very good, but now we worry a lot,” Abasheikh said. “Somebody come in the door, you don’t know nothing.”

It’s there, too, in the shipment of new bowling jerseys that will soon arrive at a warehouse in Tennessee, awaiting delivery to Lewiston. Among them is one meant for a boy named Aaron Young, a 14-year-old with glasses and a shy smile who last Wednesday joined his father for a night of league bowling and never came home.

Police had the road to Maine Recycling shut down Saturday, where the body of Robert Card was found. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

For a country grown increasingly numb to mass violence, the tragedy in Lewiston is merely the latest incident to be playing out on network news chyrons.

“Americans,” President Biden said in a statement, “should not have to live like this.”

But here — in a city so close-knit that some workers at Central Maine Medical Center knew the victims they were caring for in the shooting’s aftermath — the damage has been profoundly personal.

When Taylor Secor saw the text from her husband, Kyle, she figured it must’ve been a joke: “I’ve been shot.”

Kyle Secor, 25, had been playing cornhole at Schemengees, like he does every Wednesday night, when the shooter opened fire, his wife said. Kyle was hit multiple times. Two days and several surgeries later, on Friday, he was stable but sedated.

Advertisement

“My husband has been trying to get me to move to Ohio, where his family is from, and I’m just like, ‘No, Maine’s safe. We’re good,’” said Taylor Secor. “And then this happens, and it makes you rethink everything.”

A sign indicating Lewiston’s strength, along with bouquets of flowers, seen in downtown Lewiston on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

For Leroy Walker Sr., a city councilor in nearby Auburn, last Wednesday’s preparation for the community events he loved so much left him satisfied at the day’s end, well prepared. Then, he got the call from his youngest son.

“‘Dad, Dad, you gotta find out what’s going on!’” Walker recalled his son saying. A gunman had burst into Schemengees Bar & Grille, and another son — Joe Walker — had likely been shot. Walker felt his knees buckle.

He recognized this pain, had felt it two decades before, when he’d first heard news of the death of his 24-year-old daughter in a car crash.

“That one sent me to the floor, but this time I didn’t go down,” he said Saturday. “That was the beginning of my nightmare, and it didn’t get better. It only got worse.”

Walker said he waited “for hours and hours and hours” for police to confirm his worst fears: His son Joe was dead.

Joseph Walker, victim of Maine shooting with his father Leroy Walker (right) family photo

In selecting Just-In-Time and Schemengees, the shooter targeted Lewiston’s backbone: a pair of social hubs where residents gathered nightly with friends to hang out or blow off steam.

Advertisement

Brandon Dubuc grew up inside Lewiston’s only bowling alley. For years, his parents ran the youth league. His cousin operated the pro shop. He had birthday parties there, worked the counter as a teen, passing out shoes and making sure no one snuck in alcohol.

Even after moving away, first to college in Kentucky and then near Nashville for work, the pull of the place has remained strong; during college, he’d once packed six bowling balls into his car and driven 16 hours home so he could compete in a tournament.

Now, he wonders what it will feel like to walk back in.

“Honestly, it’s probably the place I spent the most time when I wasn’t home,” said Dubuc.

Bates College can seem siloed from the rest of the city, but senior Hannah Orton works at a local bar, and she’d gotten to know the locals. She liked the warmth she felt, how people here would help if you found yourself with car trouble.

Bates College was on lockdown as roommates Nora Fox(left) and Isabelle Larson sat on the grass in front of their dorm at dusk. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

She spent Wednesday night sleeping on the floor of a dining hall during the lockdown. She emerged at last into the pre-dawn darkness Thursday morning.

“Sandy Hook happened when I was in elementary school,” said the Littleton, Mass., native, “so all of my life I have been preparing for this.”

Sirois, the mother who had just put two of her four children in the car after tumbling practice when the mayhem started last week, is doing her best to navigate this impossible new terrain.

Advertisement

After she’d found herself stuck on the side of the road as emergency vehicles flew past, she endured a terrifying drive home. In the back seat, her fourth-grader, who minutes earlier had been practicing cheer moves with friends, suddenly feared for her life.

In the days since the shootings, the kids have been full of questions: Where is the shooter? Is he going to do this again? Are we going to be able to go back to school? Are we going to be able to have Halloween?

Sutton Sirois, 4, ate snacks on the couch while he watched a movie with his sister, Hartleigh Finch, 7. Their mother, Ranissa Sirois, was leading a tumbling practice across the street from the bowling alley when the shooting happened on Wednesday night. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Raised like so many kids their age on lockdown drills, her oldest three children — fourth-grader Addison, plus Addison’s 4-year-old and 7-year-old siblings — are familiar with the idea that “bad people come into schools.” But it’s one thing to hear about mass shootings and another to find yourself in the middle of one, part of a grim and ever-growing roster of children whose lives would be forever altered by their proximity to mass violence.

“Our hearts are ... hurting for the people who we lost or the people who are still fighting, who are having to deal with the heartache,” she said.

After days of deserted streets, Saturday’s sunrise brought the first signs of a re-emerging city. A woman pulled weeds from her side yard on Pleasant Street. A jogger descended a hill toward a path hugging the Androscoggin River.

And, improbably, Walker, the father and city councilor who had lost so much, was at Rolly’s Diner. He had a Halloween party to finish planning.

Finley Costello, 5, attended a candlelight vigil with her sister Magnolia, 2, and family friend Paige Hudon, 8, on Saturday night at the Worumbo Riverfront Event Center. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“People have asked me, ‘Are you sure you don’t want to reschedule it?’” Walker said Saturday in an interview with the Globe. But “this is for the kids, for my neighborhood, and for the neighborhood across the river. If my son was here with me, he wouldn’t want me to stop, and I know that because that’s the kind of family we are.”

And so on Sunday afternoon, Walker plans to be outside the diner, with a big tent and lots of candy, smiling through incomprehensible pain.

“We’ll put on the fake laugh, we’ll fight our way through it, and we’ll get to the end,” he said. “We’re gonna have a lot of happy people, a lot of fun for the kids.

“They’ll never know that we have bleeding hearts.”

A sign indicating Lewiston’s strength, along with bouquets of flowers, in downtown Lewiston on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Read more coverage:

Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com. Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her @jessbidgood. Hilary Burns can be reached at hilary.burns@globe.com. Follow her @Hilarysburns. Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross. Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him @MarkAShanahan. Sabrina Shankman can be reached at sabrina.shankman@globe.com. Follow her @shankman. Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott.