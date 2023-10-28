At Lewiston shootings vigil, hundreds gather to share prayers, tears

Follow live updates on the shootings.
LISBON FALLS, Maine — Hundreds gathered along the Androscoggin River here Saturday night to mourn the 18 lives taken by a mass shooter and pray for the community to find a path toward healing.
On an unusually warm October evening, attendees and organizers at the twilight vigil said it was time for the community to be together in one space.
“We have been through hell,” said Len Lednum, a board member for Positive Change Lisbon, which helped organize the gathering that lasted for just over an hour.
For three days, residents lived under a shelter-in-place order while authorities searched for the gunman, Robert R. Card II.
But after he was found dead, Lisbon and other Central Maine communities emerged into a brilliant, sunny autumn day.
“The goal of this event is that everyone can come out and feel a sense of community,” Lednum said. “We’re a family and it’s important that you feel that family bond.”
The candlelight vigil was held less than a mile downriver from the Maine Recycling Corporation where Card’s body was discovered Friday night in a truck trailer in an overflow parking lot.
Pastor Jonathan Jones of Lisbon Falls Baptist Church read the names of all victims, including the 13 injured. He said his heart broke for Lisbon and Lewiston, “the two greatest cities in America.”
“This is just the beginning,” Jones told the crowd. “We will rise from the ashes through the grace and mercy of God.”
The shootings Wednesday night, the largest mass killing in the United States this year according to a database maintained by the Associated Press, USA Today, and Northeastern University, broke out at two popular spots in Lewiston — Just-In-Time Recreation, a bowling alley that was hosting its weekly youth bowling league, and Schemengees Bar and Grille, where a cornhole tournament was underway.
Beth Bryant, 57, attended the vigil with her husband to honor his friend, Ron Morin, who died at Schemengees, where he was a regular in their cornhole leagues and tournaments. Bryant said she and her husband live less than 3 miles from the recycling center where Card’s body was found.
“We’re here for a bit of closure,” she said. “It’s nice to see everybody together.”
Friends who hadn’t seen each other in days hugged and caught up, children ran around in the lengthening shadows, and local scout troops weaved through the crowd, lighting candles.
Jennifer Levesque, 44, and Karen Huard, 48, both of Lisbon, said they knew four people killed in the shootings.
“We’re relieved today, but it’s still surreal,” Levesque said.
“Things like this don’t happen in Maine,” added Huard. “It’s such a small knit community.”
Still, the vigil gave them hope.
“This is what Maine is,” Huard said, gesturing at the growing crowd. “This is amazing.”
Mohamed Mohamed, 26 of Lewiston, attended the vigil with the nonprofit IRCM, the Immigrant Resource Center of Maine, which has been bringing Somali food to first responders. He said the support everyone has shown each other is typical of the community, which he’s lived in since 2007.
“Being part of this community, this state, has taught me who I am and the values I have,” he said.
Mohamed said he used to go to the bowling alley often.
“Now, despite how much it might be washed, or the fact that it’s safe, it will never feel the same,” he said.
The shooting at the bowling alley was reported to police by a 911 caller around 7 p.m., and then gunshots were reported at the bar about 4 miles away less than 10 minutes later.
Seven people were killed at Just-In-Time-Recreation, including a 14-year-old boy and his father, and eight people died at Schemengees Bar and Grille, law enforcement officials have said. Three others died after being rushed to hospitals.
The victims were identified as Robert E. Violette, Lucille M. Violette, Michael R. Deslauriers II, Jason Adam Walker, Peyton Brewer-Ross, Joseph Lawrence Walker, Tricia C. Asselin, Joshua A. Seal, William A. Young, Aaron Young, Arthur Fred Strout, Maxx A. Hathaway, Stephen M. Vozzella, Bryan MacFarlane, William Frank Brackett, Ronald G. Morin, Thomas Ryan Conrad, and Keith D. Macneir.
At the vigil, tears streamed down Gary “Griz” Totman’s cheeks as he recounted the impact of the past few days on his community. He’s originally from Massachusetts but moved to Maine decades ago.
One of his best friends is the father of one of the victims, Maxx Hathaway. His friend Justin is also a victim, fighting for his life in the hospital after being shot four times.
“It’s a terrible, terrible thing,” Totman said. “You don’t feel safe going anywhere these days.”
