Medford, Somerville residents plan to march for rent control

The proposed legislation would enable cities and towns to stabilize rents and protect tenants.

Community members were slated to march from Medford Square to Somerville City Hall, finishing with a Halloween-themed rally urging State Representative Paul Donato and his colleagues to support rent stabilization bills, the group said in a statement.

Medford and Somerville residents planned to march for rent control Saturday afternoon, calling for action from state lawmakers to slow displacement of lower-income tenants, according to community organization City Life Vida Urbana.

“We’re joining cities statewide who have been feeling this housing crisis and have been losing waves of working-class tenants, immigrants, and other low-income residents who just can’t afford skyrocketing rents anymore,” Nicole Eigbrett, director of community organizing at Community Action Agency Somerville, said in a phone interview.

Somerville marchers will call on Mayor Katjana Ballantyne and the City Council to assure the city’s rent stabilization home rule petition has a cap on annual rent increases. They’re also calling for just cause eviction protections, prohibiting evictions not related to non-payment or violation of a tenancy agreement, the statement said.

“It’s so that tenants can no longer be evicted for no reason,” Eigbrett said.

Organizers will hold puppets, including “Count Bankula,” a vampire representing a corporate landlord, she said. Marchers are also invited to dress in Halloween costumes. The rally will welcome tenants who want to tell their stories, said Eigbrett, a Somerville tenant herself.

“This doesn’t just impact the person who pays rent and pays the bills, it impacts our children and grandchildren and it impacts seniors,” Eigbrett said. “The issue of housing affordability is a crisis touching everyone in Somerville, Medford, and statewide.”

