Melrose man fatally stabbed in alleged domestic altercation, officials say

Two men were stabbed, one of them fatally, in an alleged altercation at a home in Melrose on Friday evening, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said.
James Percent, 47, was found unresponsive and suffering from apparent stab wounds by police who responded to a home on Ledge Street shortly after 7 p.m., prosecutors said in a statement Saturday evening.
He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.
A “domestic altercation” happened between Percent and a woman in the home, according to a preliminary investigation, officials said.
“At some point during the altercation a 21-year-old man who also lives in the home became involved,” the statement said.
That man also suffered stab wounds and was hospitalized, according to the statement.
His condition was not released.
There is no “ongoing threat to public safety,” according to the district attorney’s office.
The incident remains under investigation by the district attorney’s office, State Police, and Melrose police, the statement said.
