Melrose man fatally stabbed in alleged domestic altercation, officials say

Two men were stabbed, one of them fatally, in an alleged altercation at a home in Melrose on Friday evening, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said.

James Percent, 47, was found unresponsive and suffering from apparent stab wounds by police who responded to a home on Ledge Street shortly after 7 p.m., prosecutors said in a statement Saturday evening.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.