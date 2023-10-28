One dead, one injured in Saturday shooting at Worcester State University

“As far as this incident goes, from everything we can tell, the university is a safe campus right now,” Early said.

Authorities have arrested a person who was at the shooting scene, which occurred in a campus parking lot, Early said. Neither of the victims nor the person under arrest are university students, he said, and the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

One person was dead and another hospitalized following a shooting at Worcester State University early Saturday morning, triggering an overnight lockdown at the campus, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said at a news conference.

Worcester Interim Police Chief Paul Saucier said the suspect under arrest was charged with possession of a firearm and trespassing. A firearm has been recovered, he said.

Early declined to release the name of the dead victim, or the person arrested by authorities.

“The parties that were involved knew each other from what we can ascertain at this point,” Early said.

Worcester State University Police received reports of a fight in a university parking lot around 2:30 a.m., and when campus officers arrived at the scene, they found two people had been shot, according to Early.

One person died, while the other shooting victim underwent surgery at a local hospital, Early said.

The site of the shooting remained “a very active scene” Saturday as campus police investigated, Early said.

That investigative work included areas near the university’s Sheehan Hall and Wasylean Hall, according to his office.

Worcester police, university police, and State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s office are participating in the investigation, he said.

The lockdown at the campus was lifted by 11 a.m., according to Early, and a large police presence remained at the school Saturday.

Lois Wims, the university’s acting president, said counseling services are being made available for the university’s students, and families were able to pick up their loved ones from its wellness center.

All campus activities, including planned homecoming festivities, were canceled in the wake of the shooting, according to Wims.

“On this tragic, tragic day, our thoughts and prayers always go out to the families of the victims, and our concern for our students and our constituents is paramount,” Wims said.

Early said there is video of the shooting and investigators are seeking any other recordings of the event.

They are asking for the public’s help and urged anyone who has information about the shooting to contact police.

“This is a safe campus, it’s a great school,” Early said. “And it’s unfortunate.”

In a statement, Worcester Mayor Joseph M. Petty said the shooting had “deeply saddened and concerned us all.” The city is committed to supporting the university and the surrounding neighborhood, he said.

“Safety remains our utmost priority, and we will do everything in our power to provide a safe environment for all our residents,” Petty said.

Witnesses posted graphic video of the chaotic scene near the university’s Sheehan Hall and a nearby parking lot, with some of the videos appearing to record the shooting and its aftermath.

“Can you call police, please, instead of recording?” someone said in one of the videos after what sounded like gunfire.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police at (508) 829-8326 or Worcester State University Police at 508-929-8911.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.