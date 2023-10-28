Ex-Somerville lawyer found guilty of trying to bribe Medford police chief

The verdict came more than a year after O’Donovan was arrested .

Sean O’Donovan, 56, of Somerville, was found guilty by a federal jury in Boston on “two counts of honest services wire fraud and one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds,” Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office said in a statement.

A former Somerville lawyer was convicted Friday of trying to bribe Medford’s police chief to approve a recreational marijuana dispensary, according the Massachusetts US Attorney’s office.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each of the two honest services wire fraud counts and a maximum of 10 years in prison on the federal funds bribery count, the statement said.

O’Donovan paid a bribe to influence Medford Police Chief Jack Buckley to approve a recreational marijuana business in Medford for O’Donovan’s client, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.

“Sean O’Donovan’s greed led him to engage in this old school bribery scheme to line his own pocket,” Levy said. “His plot failed because of the unquestioned integrity of Medford Police Chief Jack Buckley and his brother. Upholding the rule of law and holding lawyers who break the law accountable is an essential priority of this office.”

In February 2021, O’Donovan approached Buckley’s brother and offered to pay him $25,000 to speak with the chief about his client’s application to sell recreational marijuana, Levy’s office said.

O’Donovan would have received at least $100,000 each year from the dispensary if the application was approved, the statement said. He did not tell his client about the bribery scheme, Levy’s office said.

After the brother told Buckley about the offer, Buckley “immediately alerted federal authorities,” the statement said.

Buckley had recently been appointed to serve on a committee to rank these types of applications on behalf of Medford’s mayor, the statement said. The mayor would then select three applicants to open marijuana dispensaries in Medford.

O’Donovan, who believed he had an agreement with Buckley and his brother, sought to have Buckley favorably rank his client’s application, Levy’s office said.

O’Donovan also “separately advised and pressured the mayor” to approve his client’s application, the statement said.













