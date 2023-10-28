Watch live: Officials in Maine hold press conference

Officials in Maine are holding a press conference Saturday morning to share an update on the Lewiston shootings after the suspect was found dead Friday night following a massive search. Authorities said 18 people were killed in the shootings.

The suspect, Robert R. Card II, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said Friday. His body was found in neighboring Lisbon.

Watch the press conference here: