When a child becomes ill, and then things get even worse

These are agonizing scenarios for any family. But suppose it gets worse: You have to quit your job to look after your child, and you lose your health insurance. Your income plummets. You can’t pay your bills.

Let’s say you have a comfortable life with three children, two incomes, and a house with a white picket fence. You’re living the dream — until the unthinkable happens. One of your kids gets hit by a car or is diagnosed with a serious illness.

What if it’s even more dire? You’re a low-paid hourly worker, your rent keeps going up, and you have to move every year. You can’t afford the associated costs of your child’s illness — the medications, the hospital parking fees, gas for the car (assuming you have one). Even clothing, as one mother acknowledged in a letter to Globe Santa. Her 10-year-old son has ADHD and epilepsy, and “he doesn’t have many clothes due to the fact he’s on so many medications that have caused his weight to gain significantly.”

And then there’s the stress of it all.

“Chronic stress by itself can cause illness in parents,” said Amar Bryant, inpatient social work manager at Boston Children’s Hospital. “It affects your executive functioning, which affects your job, which affects your income, which affects your ability to remain housed, which affects your access to nutritious food.”

For countless families, a child’s illness can be the start of a cascading and catastrophic series of crises.

“I think what people don’t understand, or have a hard time understanding, is that every facet of someone’s life is interconnected,” Bryant said.

The Globe Santa program understands. Stories like these are at the core of the thousands of letters that pour in from parents each year, requesting holiday gift assistance for their children.

I am the father of three [living in] a trailer. Me and my wife have been out of work since last year when our youngest daughter was hospitalized for her seizures and her cardiac arrest. … She was in a coma for four months! Between me and my wife taking care of our other two daughters and sleeping on hospital floors it was the worst time of our lives. I had to take out almost a 40K loan to pay our bills and support my family. I am getting collection agency calls every day!

My 8-year-old daughter was diagnosed with leukemia in 2021. My husband and I have been in and out of the hospital with her for two years. There are a lot of expenses for all of our hospital visits such as gas, parking etc.

We are a family of six with four children. Three of them have medical disabilities. Two have diabetes and our oldest son was born with cerebral palsy. … My husband has been the sole income for the last 12 years. This past year, he lost his job and now we are working off of his unemployment and barely making ends meet.

Our family is in need of help this year. My son has been going through treatments for leukemia over the last 2 years so I have been unable to work. My husband was forced into early retirement due to a heart condition and the wait for disability benefits is long, 9 months so far.

Some families are luckier, their predicaments eased by generous or compassionate employers.

“Where you work determines so much the support you get,” Bryant said. “An employer might say: ‘Take as much time as you need, you can work remotely, from the hospital.’”

But in our increasingly heartless gig economy, this is becoming less common. “Families who don’t speak English or families of color have even less protection in those hourly jobs,” Bryant said. “I think employers think they are easily replaceable so they won’t work with them.

“For families of color, a lot of them don’t feel empowered enough to have a conversation about their rights,” he added. “And if they have mixed documentation status, it’s terrifying for them.”

And so a single health crisis becomes multiple crises.

Although there are government benefits for families who struggle, such as Massachusetts’ Paid Family and Medical Leave, not everyone is eligible, the program is time-limited, and it doesn’t replace a full income.

“Safety net benefits aren’t as good as people think they are,” Bryant said. “I’ve had parents lose their jobs before they’re able to access the PFML, due to missed work because of their child’s illness.”

Meanwhile, the holidays don’t wait, and they weigh heavily on parents of sick children.

“As I am filling out this form, I am sitting in the ICU with my baby boy,” a mother writes to Globe Santa. “The doctors do not know what caused him to become so sick, out of nowhere. My early Christmas wish is for him to recover and enjoy his first Christmas. I have no income coming in. I would love for my boys to at least have a couple of gifts to open under the tree.”

