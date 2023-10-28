To boost affordable housing, a bid to take a cut of home sales

I have enormous respect for Leung’s research, writing, and commitment to public policies that promote the Massachusetts economy. And I opposed Question 1, the millionaires tax that was approved last fall, for some of the same concerns she raises.

Re “Meet the new millionaires tax” (Business, Oct. 23): Gulp was my reaction to Shirley Leung’s alarmist critique of the governor’s sensible proposal for a local option to enact real estate transfer fees to raise funds for affordable housing.

But comparing a transfer fee to the “millionaires tax” is woefully off-base. This isn’t a statewide tax — it’s an option for municipalities, which may set a threshold higher than $1 million, if they choose to adopt it at all.

Nor is it levied every year, but rather only once or twice in a lifetime (if one has the good fortune of selling multiple million-dollar properties). Also, any collected revenue goes right back into the community for affordable housing.

Speculation that the fee could affect as many as 30 percent of sales presumes that runaway home prices are inevitable. They’re not.

We must face the reality that local cities and towns desperately need this option to address the affordable housing crisis that is affecting working families, employers, and the very fabric of what we consider a community.

Dan O’Connell

West Tisbury

The writer served as secretary of housing and economic development under former governor Deval Patrick and as president and chief executive officer of the business group Massachusetts Competitive Partnership.





Communities would have control over the process

There is broad agreement that Massachusetts is struggling with a crisis around the high cost of housing and the lack of affordable housing for families. Governor Maura Healey and her team have outlined a comprehensive approach to addressing the pressing challenges through the housing bond bill, including the opportunity for cities and towns to levy a transfer fee on high-end real estate sales if they so choose, to be used exclusively for affordable housing.

Shirley Leung’s “Meet the new millionaires tax” doesn’t mention that cities and towns that choose to implement such a fee can set the amount not subject to the transfer fee to be an amount higher than $1 million. Furthermore, in the example she provides, the Arlington couple will gain $690,000 from the sale of their house, while paying a transfer fee of no more than $2,000.

The transfer fee as proposed by the Healey administration would give local control to communities that choose to raise much-needed funds for housing that is affordable to their neighbors who work in their restaurants, clean their schools, and provide nursing care. Let’s give cities and towns the option of charging a fee on high-end sales so that those who drive their school buses — and their local economies — can afford to live there.

Emily Haber

CEO and President

Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations

Boston





Giving cities, towns control over housing has been a failed policy

History has already shown us that giving cities and towns an option to do anything regarding housing is a failed policy. A local option for a transfer tax on the portion of a property sale over $1 million would only perpetuate a failed housing policy.

The dire housing shortage we face in the Commonwealth is a direct result of cities and towns pursuing zoning bylaws designed to keep people with lower incomes out, such as unreasonably large minimum building lot sizes and prohibitions on multifamily homes. There is a systemic lack of virtue to pursue the greater good in the face of more selfish motivations.

Although elected city officials could decide whether to adopt the transfer tax, these types of proposals are decided in towns by a small percentage of the electorate at an annual town meeting, where there is peer pressure to adhere to the status quo, regardless of how it adversely affects others.

We wouldn’t need as much affordable housing if cities and towns allowed more types of homes to be built, but they don’t. Local control over housing policy needs to be taken from communities if there is going to be any meaningful impact on the housing shortage in Massachusetts.

Michael Seward

Sunderland

The writer is a licensed real estate broker.





A ‘rounding error’? Tell that to someone on a fixed income.

Ah, it’s only a $2,000 “rounding error,” which anyone selling their home should be pleased to hand over to the increasingly tax-happy Commonwealth, according to Ari Ofsevit’s Oct. 23 letter, “A ‘millionaires tax’ on housing is a tax on millionaires.” His basic calculation conveniently omits any mention of property enhancements paid for by the homeowners over the years or the fact that they may be retired and living on a fixed income. That $2,000 can make a difference to anyone living on a fixed income.

Paul Stewart

Quincy