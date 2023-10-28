Not a hate crime, but still an act of hate

Then came Oct. 7 and Hamas’s horrific terrorist attack on Israel that left more than 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers slaughtered and more than 200 people taken hostage. A feared increase in antisemitism has been realized. As of Oct. 23, ADL recorded 312 anti-Jewish acts nationwide, nearly five times more than during the corresponding period last year.

In recent years, antisemitic harassment, vandalism, and violence have steadily increased worldwide, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). From 2021 to 2022, there was a 35 percent spike in antisemitic acts nationwide. That followed a 34 percent increase between 2020 and 2021, an average of seven antisemitic incidents per day, according to ADL officials.

With national news last Saturday that Samantha Woll, a synagogue president, was found fatally stabbed outside her Detroit home came the assumption that her killing could be a hate crime.

Advertisement

But days after Woll’s death, Detroit police said that her killing was not a hate crime.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

“We believe there are no other groups or anyone else at risk in regards to this particular incident,” Detroit Police Chief James E. White said at a press conference two days after Woll’s death. “We believe this incident was not motivated by antisemitism and that this suspect acted alone.”

Almost as quickly as that press conference ended, so did national attention on Woll’s killing.

With the Israel-Hamas war continuing to escalate, the acrimonious, finally concluded search for a House speaker, and two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, that left at least 18 people dead, Woll’s killing has slipped from headlines and newscasts, except in her native Detroit. It’s as if, without a connection to larger world events, her death is viewed with more mundanity than alarm.

As of Thursday, police had yet to make any arrest or publicly announce a person or persons of interest in connection to Woll’s death.

Advertisement

Woll, 40, was president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue. She was also involved in state Democratic politics as a former aide to Representative Elissa Slotkin, of Michigan, and she worked as a campaign staffer on Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s reelection campaign.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Nessel said she was‚ “shocked, saddened, and horrified,” by Woll’s death. “Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known,” she said. “She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state, and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone.”

At Woll’s funeral, Rabbi Asher Lopatin, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC, said that the diversity of the mourners reflected Woll’s commitment to reaching out to all corners of her community.

“We have in this room Muslims and Hindus, Catholics and Christians and Jews, and all kinds of races, and everyone loves Sam and was affirmed by Sam,” Lopatin said.

But a woman beloved by many was not safe in her own community from the violence that seems increasingly to target women. If Woll wasn’t the victim of antisemitism, she may well have been victim of another kind of hate crime. Once there was a notable gender gap between male and female victims of violent crime. Now, according to federal crime statistics, last year marked the first time since 2018 that more women nationwide were victims of violent crime than men. Between 2021 and 2022, violence against women jumped 31 percent.

Advertisement

That increase was driven by domestic and intimate partner violence during what UN Women, a United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality, calls a “shadow pandemic” of violence against women during the height of COVID-19 lockdowns

There’s no evidence that Woll was a victim of intimate-partner violence. At his press conference, White said he was “not prepared to share” what police had learned about “the relationship between [Woll] and the suspect as of yet.”

In a time of deep turmoil and recrimination driven by war, there is undoubtedly comfort in a conclusion that Woll’s being Jewish is not connected to her death. But in a culture where women can rarely feel safe, the killing of this beloved woman feels like an act of hate.





Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.