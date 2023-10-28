In 43rd Island Cup meeting, Martha’s Vineyard gets a real kick out of trip to Nantucket

Visiting Martha’s Vineyard rallied with 17 unanswered points in the second half for a riveting 24-21 win Saturday afternoon in front of a oversized crowd at Vito Capizzo Field, with Victor DeSouza drilling a 32-yard field goal with 3 seconds left for the victory.

NANTUCKET — The 43rd playing of the Island Cup was about as evenly matched as the series itself.

With its second straight victory in a series started in 1978, the Vineyarders seized a 22-21 lead, making the two-plus hour ferry ride back to the island one to savor.

The final was the only lead of the day for MV (5-3), which entered the game ranked 21st in the MIAA’s Division 5 Power Rankings. The 16-team bracket will be released Sunday. De Souza made the attempt three times, but the first two were waved off due to a timeout and a penalty.

“[The rivalry] is the reason I came to this school” said Martha’s Vineyard second-year coach Tony Mottola. “It was this rivalry that I wanted to be a part of. To be a part of it exceeds all expectations.”

In a tie game with 45 seconds left, Guilherme Oliveira put the Vineyard in position for the win with an interception on the Nantucket 45. A 22-yard run from Oliveira put the Vineyarders within range for De Souza.

With the Vineyard trailing, 21-13, Oliveira (107 rushing yards, 64 receiving yards) threw a fourth-down 18-yard halfback pass to Wyatt Nicholson for a touchdown. Oliveira then punched in the conversion to 21-all.

Nantucket (3-5) scored first when Jay Nolasco fell on a blocked punt in the end zone. Arann Hanlon scored Nantucket’s only offensive touchdown on a 69-yard rush to make it 14-0.

Will Nicholson connected with Aiden Conley for 17 yards for the Vineyarders’ first touchdown.

James Dutra had a 20-yard scoop-and-score to give Nantucket a 21-7 lead. MV responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from brother to brother, Will to Wyatt Nicholson.

In addition to the varsity football game, the afternoon included field hockey, boys’ and girls’ soccer, and middle school football matchups between the two schools. The other teams compete for the newly-created Golden Anchor.



