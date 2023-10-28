As Adolis García made history in Game 1 of the World Series for the Rangers, even David Ortiz was impressed

García came through again on Friday night in Game 1 of the World Series, his opposite field home run in the bottom of the 11th inning lifting the Texas Rangers to a 6-5 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He’s also not a man easily impressed. But Adolis García has caught the attention of even Big Papi.

ARLINGTON, Texas — David Ortiz is one of the greatest clutch hitters in postseason history, his game-saving swings defining three Red Sox championships.

It was García’s 22nd RBI of this postseason, a record with what could be six more games to play. He has homered eight times in 13 games while hitting .357.

“This guy, he’s hotter than a firecracker,” Ortiz said after wrapping up his postgame duties on Fox. “There are guys like that, they don’t care. They have that mentality. He’s not listening to nobody but himself.”

Ortiz has never spoken to García other than to say a quick hello. But he can readily relate to the 30-year-old from Cuba.

García was a struggling player early in his career, getting passed through waivers during spring training in 2021 because the Rangers weren’t convinced of his ability.

“We just felt like he wasn’t one of our top 40 at that time,” general manager Chris Young said. “And we don’t always make good decisions. Nonetheless, sometimes you have some luck and they work out.”

Injuries opened a door for García a few months later and he hit 31 home runs as a rookie and drove in 90 runs. He has improved steadily since, walking more often while striking out a little less by becoming more confident in controlling the strike zone.

Ortiz understands how that can happen for a player. He was released by the Twins after the 2002 season before signing a make-good contract with the Red Sox that led to a Hall of Fame career.

“It seems like a lot of guys who go through something like that, they become the best players,” Ortiz said. “You never take things for granted.”

The Texas Rangers celebrate after Adolis García hit a game-winning home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the 11th inning in Game 1 of the World Series on Oct. 27 in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers won 6-5. Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press

García had an RBI single in the first inning as Texas took a 2-0 lead. The resilient Diamondbacks got to Nate Eovaldi for five runs and manager Torey Lovullo used three relievers to hand a 5-3 lead to closer Paul Sewald in the ninth inning.

Sewald had been dominant in the postseason, retiring 24 of 28 hitters over eight games and eight scoreless innings. He was 6 for 6 on saves with one win.

This time Sewald walked No. 9 hitter Leody Taveras on five pitches to start the inning. He seemed to regain control of the situation by quickly striking out Marcus Semien. But Sewald’s next pitch was a fastball up and over the plate to Corey Seager.

Seager drove the ball into the right field seats to tie the game as the crowd of 42,472 roared and fireworks exploded under the rafters of the rust-colored roof.

Lovullo trusted Sewald against Seager but admitted afterward the right move might have been to pitch around him to get to rookie Evan Carter.

With ghost runners banished in the playoffs, old-fashioned tense baseball followed.

Texas closer Jose Leclerc set down the Diamondbacks in order in the 10th inning. Kyle Nelson replaced Sewald and walked Taveras with two outs. Semien singled to extend the inning but Seager grounded to second.

Nelson got the first out in the bottom of the 11th. Lovullo then turned to Miguel Castro, his sixth reliever. He fell behind García 3 and 1 and left a sinker over the plate that was lined over the wall in right field.

“I’m very happy and grateful. It’s just something where God has given me the opportunity to have a little piece of history in the MLB postseason. I think it’s great. I’m very excited,” García said.

It was García’s fifth consecutive game with a home run. He has driven in at least one run in seven straight games.

“He’s doing such a great job of controlling his emotions, so to speak, where he’s not over-swinging and he’s staying under control,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “That’s fun to watch when he does that.”

Ortiz welcomes any contenders for his throne. He has enjoyed watching García and during the ALCS became enamored with Yordan Alvarez, a tall lefthanded hitter who drove in 15 runs over 11 playoff games for the Astros before they were eliminated by the Rangers.

“I love it. I love it because I know what it takes,” Ortiz said. “Those guys, they get fans excited when they perform at the highest level. I enjoy seeing them get hits like that. I had my time and now it’s somebody else’s turn.”

