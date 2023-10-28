Anders Bjork, a once-promising Bruins prospect, is looking to work his way back to the NHL

Bjork has switched positions from wing to center, a spot he hasn’t played regularly since well before he began a sparkling three-year run at Notre Dame. Now, rather than focus on goals and assists, the bread and butter that shaped his path to Causeway Street, his attention is on becoming a reliable faceoff asset, using his abundant speed to trigger breakouts and offensive transitions, and in his words, “close quickly in the defensive zone.”

Not long ago one of the Bruins’ most promising prospects at forward, Bjork, 27, these days is attempting to “redefine” his game and kickstart his career while on an American Hockey League contract with the Rockford IceHogs, the Chicago Blackhawks’ top farm team

Anders Bjork has embraced the long view, a reimagined NHL vision for himself shaped over time and experience, including his triumphs, his share of injuries, and unexpected setbacks.

It’s a straightforward, uncomplicated remake. Bjork is still young enough, smart enough, to make himself more useful on each shift, a value that he now realizes that he didn’t fully understand in the fall of 2017 when he cracked the Bruins’ opening night lineup on a No. 1 trio with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Bjork was there, in that prized spot, because of his well-earned reputation as a scorer, exceeding then-coach Bruce Cassidy’s training camp expectations.

“You can get caught up in those things pretty easily, especially when you are younger,” said Bjork, noting how the rookie in him focused more on his fit in the top six and game-to-game point production. “You don’t really have that understanding of, you know, what’s going to make you a solidified NHL player. Wish I had kind of taken a step back and maybe talked to more guys who had played [in the NHL] and asked maybe what they would do, and really focused on that.”

Some kids, of course, the very rare cases, get it right from the first puck drop. Exhibit A: Bergeron, who arrived in Boston at age 18 with raw game and mature demeanor, and developed quickly as a reliable, complete 200-foot stalwart. The Hub of Hockey may be witnessing that again now amid the ballyhooed debut of Matthew Poitras, who seems to be settling in comfortably at age 19, a couple of years younger than when Bjork took his first NHL reps.

“You’re young when you first start out,” said Bjork, reflecting on the lessons taught by time. “It’s hard to have that mind-set when you are young and have a lot going on and you are just trying to stay afloat, a little bit.”

Bjork’s experience, six-plus years since turning pro out of South Bend, can serve as a cautionary tale for any player moving from amateur to pro hockey, especially to the NHL. Few kids make the direct jump seamlessly from junior, college, or the European ranks. Most require prep work in the minor pro leagues.

As the weekend arrived, for instance, Poitras was one of only 11 players selected in the 2022 draft to have played a regular-season game. Nearly half that lot, including highly touted Shane Wright (No. 4, Seattle), did not make their NHL rosters out of training camp this year. Only 19 players selected in the 2021 draft have seen NHL action.

Bjork was projected as a bona fide, long-term NHLer upon his arrival, largely because of his speed and accurate shot. Yes, he needed to build his game, but the skill package was obvious. He had the benefit of being surrounded by some outstanding pros, including Zdeno Chara, David Krejci, Bergeron, and Marchand. He also was part of an exciting pack of rookies, including Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen, Sean Kuraly, Matt Grzelcyk, and Charlie McAvoy.

Bjork was off to an impressive start . . . until Matt Martin. Lugging the puck through the neutral zone at the Garden the night of Nov. 11, 2017, his head down as he barreled across the center-ice logo, Bjork was delivered to Palookaville by the menacing, 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound Martin. Concussed, Bjork missed the next seven games and never got back in rhythm prior to a collision Jan. 30 with Anaheim’s Francois Beauchemin. Three weeks later, Bjork underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn shoulder labrum.

“Never had been hurt before, really,” recalled Bjork, “and didn’t really understand the time and work it takes to get back. Especially at first [with the concussion], not feeling right and thinking, ‘I just want to get back in there and play, what’s going on?’ you know, champing at the bit. That was definitely a struggle. But glad I went through it and came out the other side of it. It takes away the fear of, ‘What if I get hurt?’ I know I can deal with it and come back stronger.”

The AHL deal Bjork signed late in August with Rockford carries no promises, financial or otherwise, that he’ll get another shot in the show with the Blackhawks or anyone else. He wants to use his time in Rockford to morph into a centerman, convince himself and others that he can win consistently at the dot, cover the sheet front to back with smart, reliable play. He thought about doing all of that in Europe, but figured his chances of rerouting to the NHL were better if he stayed in North America.

“I’ve played less than 100 games in the AHL,” mused Bjork, whose NHL career, spanning his time with Boston, Buffalo, and Chicago (late last season), has encompassed 225 games and 61 points. “So this summer I was like, ‘OK, let’s attack the AHL,’ and my mind-set is, if I can figure that out, improve my game a little bit and show people that maybe I am too good for the AHL, then maybe I’ll get a shot somewhere. That’s where my head is at, just try to prove to people that I am too good for the minors and hopefully get a shot back up again.”

Nathan Denette/Associated Press

ANGER MANAGEMENT

Lucic must play

with emotion

Milan Lucic’s best games with the Bruins, beginning in the fall of 2007 when he transitioned straight from junior (WHL Vancouver), were based on rage. A peeved “Looch” was too hot for most to handle. As the big winger’s temperature rose, the entire Boston bench caught the fever.

“That is the scouting report,” a smiling Lucic said the other day. “You know, ‘Don’t make him mad, let him sleep, don’t [tick] him off.’ And so trying to find ways to [tick] myself off, it’s hard to do now, challenging at times, because when I am emotionally engaged, playing in that state of controlled rage, that’s still when I am playing at my best.”

Today’s NHL is not the NHL Lucic stepped into as a rookie. Fights still erupt, occasionally with a couple of the few remaining heavy hitters trading shots, but leaguewide, buckets of blood have been replaced by speed and barrels of skill. Rage accelerators are scarce.

In the league of old, recalled Lucic, each team had “four or five guys” who would fight — not all willing to go with Looch, of course — or body up along the wall to battle for pucks. Those frequent points of contact afforded him ample opportunity to summon what he likes to call the “joyful aggression” that brings out his best.

“It’s finding the balance of finding how to get yourself emotionally engaged, when you’ve played, including playoffs, over 1,300 games,” mused Lucic. “It gets hard to do. But I have to put that onus upon myself to be able to do that, find that joyful aggression. I still love coming to the rink, but it’s that mind-set I have to find every time I do come here.”

Four summers ago, prior to the season that would be interrupted by COVID, the then-31-year-old Lucic sought out ex-Bruin Adam Oates for some help. It was help with skill, not rage, that sent Lucic to the Hall of Fame centerman.

“Obviously, he’s one of the best playmakers and passers ever to play the game,” noted Lucic. “He’s got a great mind for the game. So I did pick up a lot of things from him that were helpful. I was looking to try to find my game again, and I know a lot of guys were using him, so I figured I would try something different to get my offensive game going again.”

Though noting he was pleased with Oates’s advice, Lucic averaged only about 20 points per season in his next four years with the Flames prior to signing back on with the Bruins this past summer. Much of what Oates told him resonated, said Lucic, but he found some of it didn’t translate to his game.

“There were things he definitely helped me with,” Lucic said. “But at the end of the day, for me, my game is very straight-line, so I was like, ‘OK, I don’t play an overly skilled game,’ so it ended up something I only wanted to do for a year.”

Meanwhile, there are no rage coaches. If there were, they’d be lonelier these days than typewriter repairmen or Blockbuster store clerks. At 35, Lucic has to turn to himself to get the firing going.

“I try to jack myself up in the dressing room before I get out there,” he said. “I try to get that adrenaline going. So for me, that’s always been talking a lot or singing along what the music. I also like to use [Brad Marchand], get Marchy going to get me going. It’s on me to do it, right?”

ADAM HUNGER

ETC.

Pinto suspension

serves as a warning

The muck of legalized sports gambling climbed armpit deep in Ottawa Thursday when the NHL suspended Senators free agent Shane Pinto half the season (41 games) for “activities relating to sports wagering.”

Neither the league nor the Senators disclosed specifically what got Pinto, a 6–3, right-shot center, banished to the badlands. The league only divulged that its investigation did not show he wagered on any of its games.

Pinto, 22, is a product of the University of North Dakota and remains the lone high-end restricted free agent yet to sign a deal. He is now both a man without a contract and a league, but has added the scarlet-letter asterisk *suspended/gambling activity on his résumé.

Very difficult to size this one up without the parties divulging all the facts. At first glance, though, half a season looks harsh if Pinto’s transgression did not in any way touch the NHL shield. Keep in mind, though, even though sports gambling is now legal, there are still infinite ways for someone — player, coach, manager, fan, Zamboni driver, or otherwise — to step afoul of laws governing gambling and/or league guidelines.

The safest bet in gambling, though, is that temptation never takes a shift off. Whatever tickled that spot for Pinto is sure to tickle someone else in the NHL, MLB, NFL, or NBA. All pro leagues rushed like a pack of Usain Bolts to embrace the multibillion-dollar gambling industry, caring not to acknowledge that betting always leads individuals to wager that they won’t get caught shifting the odds, or otherwise shoving a hand in the cookie jar.

If this chapter is one and done, with a repentant Pinto signed and back to playing pucks instead of bucks, both he and the league will be lucky. But there surely will be more to follow, potentially worse transgressions, and all leagues will be left to reckon if their unremitting lust to grow revenue on the backs of gamblers is worth the price they’ll pay repeatedly for trying to recover whatever level of integrity they still hold.

Loose pucks

Dmitry Orlov, an important asset on the Bruins’ backline down the stretch last season, entered weekend play with a league-worst minus-11 rating, playing third pairing minutes with the Hurricanes. Ouch. In July, he signed a two-year unrestricted free agent deal in Raleigh worth $15.5 million . . . Jakub Lauko, like Matthew Poitras last Sunday in Anaheim, had a two-goal game in his rookie season, the Czech winger scoring his two last March 2 vs. the Sabres. In the last 30-plus years, only a half-dozen Bruins connected for a hat trick as rookies, the most recent of whom was Frank Vatrano (Dec. 18, 2015, vs. Penguins), preceded by Blake Wheeler (Nov. 6, 2008, Maple Leafs), Brad Boyes (March 18, 2006, Hurricanes), Sergei Samsonov (April 9, 1998, Islanders), Steve Heinze (Jan. 14, 1993, Penguins), and Joe Juneau (Jan. 12, 1993, Sabres). Torey Krug (Jan. 4, 2014, Jets) was the last Bruins rookie defenseman to score two in a game. No Bruins backliner, including Bobby Orr and Ray Bourque, clicked for a hat trick in their freshman season . . . Long before he became a NESN broadcast sensation, 21-year-old Bruins rookie Barry Pederson put his fingerprints on every goal in the Bruins’ 7-2 shellacking of the Whalers, finishing 3-4–7 on April 4, 1982, on Causeway Street. The 7-spot remains a franchise record . . . Last season’s PIMs leader in the OHL? Tyler Savard, sentenced to 129 penalty minutes during his stays with Soo and Barrie. Marc Savard, his father, was central to the Peter Chiarelli-orchestrated turnaround in Boston that began with the UFA signings of Savard and Zdeno Chara in July 2006. The senior Savard, now 46, hitched on as an assistant coach this year with the Flames after a two-year stint as head coach with OHL Windsor. Tyler, a 6-2, 200-pound left wing, is in his fourth OHL season, with Kingston, and twice went unclaimed in the NHL Draft . . . The Bruins ultimately flipped Anders Bjork to Buffalo in a spring 2021 deadline deal that brought back Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar. Hall, of course, left via salary dump to the Blackhawks (currently on their injured reserve list) and Lazar is providing bottom-six support for the Devils — precisely the fit Bjork would like to find anywhere in the Original 32 . . . The Panthers, in Boston Monday night for the first time since bouncing the Bruins in Round 1 last spring, again are off to a soft start (3-3-0). Like much of last season, No. 1 stopper Sergei Bobrovsky, now 35, has been a disappointment, leading coach Paul Maurice finally on Tuesday to use backup Anthony Stolarz, the 6-6 former Flyers pick. Stolarz turned back 27 shots in 3-1 win over the woeful Sharks. Meanwhile, ex-Boston College goalie Spencer Knight remains at AHL Charlotte, attempting to build back his game after exiting Sunrise late last season for a stay in the Player Assistance Program, to work out issues related to obsessive compulsive disorder . . . RIP ex-Bruin Eddie Sandford, who was 19 when he plugged right into the Black and Gold lineup in the fall of 1947. He spent eight seasons in Boston before he was dished to Detroit in the deal that put Terry Sawchuk in a Bruins uniform for a couple of years. Sawchuk eventually was wheeled to the Red Wings for a 21-year-old John Bucyk, a rare one-for-one trade involving two future Hall of Famers. Sandford, 95, spent decades as an NHL off-ice official at Bruins games, and made the Garden (old and new) a classier, more welcoming place every time he stepped foot in it.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.