Bruins get right back on track with strong win over Detroit

For the second straight game, McAvoy was a terror for the Bruins and a nightmare for their opponent. McAvoy scored his first goal of the season, and it stood as the eventual winner, as the Bruins bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 4-1 win over the Red Wings at TD Garden.

No, not that foul-mouthed, freckle-faced ginger from the “Child’s Play” fame. We’re talking Charlie McAvoy, the scariest defenseman this side of Elm Street.

David Pastrnak scored twice in the third period, including another highlight penalty shot tally, to help seal the win.

Any thoughts that the Bruins might suffer from hangover effects from their first loss of the season were erased early when they came storming over the boards and dominated the first 20 minutes, taking a 2-0 lead.

Always the pacesetter, Marchand came out with a burr in his saddle, landing shots with his stick and his shoulders.

The captain had the first tester of the game, landing a wrister on Ville Husso just seconds in, but the Detroit goalie kicked it out with his left pad.

Husso stood strong in the crease seconds later, denying Jake DeBrusk’s two jam jobs by keeping that same left pad pinned to the post.

Detroit landed eight shots in the first, but the only real threat came when the puck jumped off McAvoy’s stick and landed on Alex DeBrincat’s. The red-hot Red Wing snapped a quick one-timer from the slot, but Jeremy Swayman’s reaction was a tad quicker and he flashed the leather to make the save.

The Bruins broke through on the power play after Michael Rasmussen drilled Matt Poitras into the boards. Rasmussen’s nose was still a bit out of joint after he was thumped by Kevin Shattenkirk.

With Rasmussen stewing, the Bruins power play started cooking.

After Pastrnak, Marchand, and Zacha nearly lit the lamp, Zacha finally rang the bell.

Pastrnak sent it around to Marchand, who stepped in and zapped one off Husso’s pads and the rebound landed right on Zacha’s stick, and he buried it for his second goal of the season.

Pastrnak and Marchand were credited with the assists, but it was James van Riemsdyk’s dirty work at the front of the net — he was commanding the attention of both defensemen — that created space for his power-play partners to work their tic-tac-toe act.

McAvoy continued his torrid run — he had three helpers Thursday — and he doubled the Bruins lead with his first of the season.

The swift defenseman pinched in, got the puck, and drove right through the crease, depositing a backhander that snuck between Husso’s pads.

Traffic in front again was key as Patrick Brown and Oskar Steen, who reported for duty earlier in the day after his call-up from Providence, were occupying the defenders in front, allowing McAvoy to go full bore at the net.

Boston continued its territorial edge in the second period, limiting the Red Wings time in the offensive zone and attacking at all times. Even when shorthanded, the Bruins carried the play.

Through 40 minutes Detroit had landed just 13 total shots on Swayman’s cage.

Boston’s special teams shined in the second, with the man advantage generating several chances with Lucas Raymond in the box for tripping DeBrusk into the boards. The Bruins couldn’t increase their lead, however, as Husso blocked out everything.

The Bruins killed both of Detroit’s extra-man chances (Steen for hooking; Frederic for high sticking) and held their 2-0 advantage after two.

