In the Celtics’ star-studded home opener, Derrick White’s brilliance proved dazzling

It’s only Game 2, and these teams may meet again in the playoffs in seven months, but the Celtics passed their first real test Friday, but proved poised and superior in the final quarter.

The mighty Miami Heat proved still mighty, despite their lack of offseason moves as they waited, and waited for Damian Lillard. They were more than a worthy opponent, a major litmus test for these new-look Celtics and their ability to withstand Miami’s intensity in late-game moments.

Celtics guard Derrick White rises up for a 3-point burial. White saved the Celtics, scoring 14 of his team-high 28 points in the fourth, along with a masterful chase-down block on Jimmy Butler, helping Boston hold on for a 119-111 win in the home opener Friday night at TD Garden.

A Miami team that countless times has hunted down and outclassed the Celtics when the game was on the line withered away late on Friday. Boston’s 119-111 win was no statement but an indication they are focused on being a better team when it counts.

Advertisement

For the second consecutive game, the Celtics snatched victory from their opponent and this one occurred on a night when Jayson Tatum was far from his best. The combination of Jaylen Brown and Derrick White combined for 26 of the Celtics’ 32 points in the fourth quarter as they pulled away late despite the Heat responding valiantly with big baskets.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The Celtics needed this challenge and they needed to overcome this challenge even more. Miami has been their bugaboo for years, including last May when they took the Celtics’ lunch in several sequences during their Eastern Conference Finals matchup, ending series by embarrassing its rivals in Game 7 at the Garden.

This isn’t the Heat team the Celtics could face months from now. Caleb Martin, who absolutely dominated the Eastern Conference Finals series, sat out with a knee injury. Jimmy Butler looked as if he’s still in training camp, playing sluggishly until the final few minutes when he tried turning back into playoff Jimmy.

Derrick White recorded the defensive play of the game when he hustled up from behind to block Jimmy Butler's dunk attempt at the rim during the first quarter of the Celtics' 119-111 victory over the Miami Heat Friday night at TD Garden. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

That Jimmy tried bringing the Heat back, but when he soared in the air for one of his customary two-handed jams, he was met at the rim by a higher soaring White. White made a miraculous block of Butler’s dunk that preserved a 109-102 lead with 3 minutes, 44 seconds left.

Advertisement

It was the type of play the Celtics will need seven months from now, when they face elite teams in the postseason. And it was a prime example of their renewed defensive prowess. The Heat missed 15 of 19 shots in the final period, including a combined 2 for 11 from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, who helped Miami to a 1-point lead after the third.

“We were intentional and we played with a sense of poise,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “We attacked the right matchups, got to our spots. It was a good balance of shooting open threes and getting to the free throw line and posting up. Defensively we made some timely possessions. We still didn’t play great in the fourth-quarter basketball but for game two of what we’re trying to get to, it’s a good start. But we’ve got a long way to go, I’m not going to get too excited.”

What was encouraging about Friday was the Celtics didn’t need elite Tatum or Kristaps Porzingis to win. Tatum, who led Boston with 34 in the opener, scored 22 points on 22 shots against the Heat. Porzingis, frustrated most of the night by having to defend the crafty Adebayo, scored 17 points before fouling out.

White scored 14 of his 28 points in that pivotal final period, including helping the Celtics retake the eight by scoring 9 consecutive points. He followed that with a pull-up 3-pointer off the break, a shot that showed a noticeable improvement in his confidence, for a 109-101 lead with 4:19 left.

Advertisement

“It’s my third year and I’m just more and more comfortable where I’m at,” White said. “Credit to [my teammates] instilling the confidence and trust in me that I’m going to try to make the right play each and every time. When some of the top guys in the league [Tatum and Brown] want you to be more aggressive, it gives you more confidence and Joe has given me more confidence since he stepped into the head coaching position.”

White’s block on Butler may have been the defensive play of the early season, and it was so stunning because Butler had already rose to the rim. White raced by to swipe at the ball and perhaps made contact with Butler’s lead. Butler didn’t complain about a foul and the Celtics raced the ball up the floor.

White and Brown each snickered when asked whether it was a foul, but it was also an example of the aggressive play the Celtics will need against teams such as the Heat. Defensively, they made the Heat work for every basket, and they shot just 39.2 percent inside the paint.

Miami also hit 16 3-pointers, including from Herro, but he also made just one field goal in the final period. Butler had none. Finally, it was the Heat that wilted under the Celtics pressure, and while it’s only October, it’s a sign of change in this rivalry.

Advertisement

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.