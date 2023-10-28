Will Venable knows who the Red Sox are getting in Craig Breslow, and he says ‘it’ll be great’

Venable, 40, moved to the Red Sox as bench coach from 2021-22 and is now associate manager of the Rangers.

Over time, and after many conversations, the decision was made to put Venable on the coaching staff. He was the Cubs’ first base coach from 2018-19 and third base coach in 2020.

Will Venable ended his playing career after the 2016 season and joined the Cubs in 2017 as special assistant in baseball operations, working under Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer .

A Princeton graduate, Venable had choices about what direction to take in baseball. He could have worked in the front office but wanted a position back in uniform so he could work with players directly.

“In general, being closer to the guys is where I want to make the impact and where I think my skill set fits better,” Venable said. “I just kind of take this year by year.”

For now, Venable is comfortable with the Rangers and has turned down opportunities to interview with teams seeking a new manager. But that time will come.

The path Venable followed gives him insight into new Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow.

Breslow, who graduated from Yale, retired after the 2017 season and joined the baseball operations staff of the Cubs in 2019 as director of strategic initiatives.

He became director of pitching and a special assistant to Epstein and Hoyer in 2020 before being promoted to assistant general manager and vice president of pitching in 2021.

Breslow and Venable were never teammates, although they faced each other three times over their careers (Venable was 0 for 3 with a strikeout). Then they worked together for two years with the Cubs.

Knowing both Breslow and the inner workings of the Red Sox, Venable believes it was a good decision by both sides.

“I think it’ll be great,” he said. “He’s a super-bright guy, obviously, [and] with the playing experience. To have that combination, I think it’s a great person to lead that club.

“A wide range of strengths. Obviously, he’s going to have to manage a lot of people and he’s a really good communicator. With his pitching background, not just as a big league pitcher but the way he went about it [and] the way he was able to use pitch design to add to the end of his career.

“He’s somebody that will be a really good voice for that club in getting them on track to where they want to be . . . I’m super happy for him.”

Venable and Breslow didn’t always work closely together in Chicago. But Venable came away impressed with what he saw and what he heard from others.

“He’s just somebody who knows the game really well and certainly is a really bright guy,” said Venable. “He’s one of those ex-players that if you didn’t know that he was a player he sounds like an executive. He has the insight of a player.”

Rangers designated hitter and backup catcher Mitch Garver played with Breslow with the Twins in 2017. He suspected then that Breslow was headed for more in the game than having been a useful lefthanded reliever.

“We knew he was a smart guy. We knew he had a career in baseball after being a player,” Garver said. “He understood the game. It was more than talent; it was how he thought about the game. That’s what separated him.”

The Rangers have found success with a former Ivy League pitcher, Chris Young, running baseball operations.

“C.Y. understands the struggles of the game because he played,” Garver said. “It’s easier to relate to him. I think there’s a lot of value there. Craig can bring that same quality.”

Backed by majority owner Ray Davis, Young has been an effective recruiter of free agents and was able to lure manager Bruce Bochy out of retirement.

“His perspective while building this roster is different than most,” second baseman Marcus Semien said. “He’s been in the clubhouse and seen how groups work and what pieces they need. He knows who would have the right personalities to fit in.

“He obviously has great support from ownership to go out and get the best guys. But he’s not just throwing it all together. He’s really meticulous about the type of person he wants to bring in here. This moment is special for us and our leader has been there. It’s refreshing to have somebody like that in his role.”

Breslow, who won’t be officially introduced until Thursday, should bring many of those same attributes to the Red Sox. Less certain is whether ownership will bring the payroll up from the middle of the pack.

Venable doesn’t see the Red Sox being too far away from being playoff contenders.

“Being in last place in that division doesn’t really mean a whole lot,” he said. “It’s such a tough division. That’s a really good ball club that has a really good core of young players, an exciting group. [Alex] Cora is going to get the best out of them. I feel good about their future.”

HOMESTAND

Bernardino embraces

his life in Boston

With a few exceptions in recent years, most Red Sox players head for warmer climes once the season is over. But lefthanded reliever Brennan Bernardino, a southern California native, is sticking it out.

Bernardino decided to give up his apartment in San Diego and stay in Boston during the offseason. His wife, LaCandance, likes the city, and their son, Jaylen, is enrolled in fifth grade.

“It’s a big winter for me,” Bernardino said. “I want to get stronger than ever, more explosive than ever. I’ll work out at Fenway and throw at Boston College.”

Bernardino, who turns 32 in January, has played winter ball in Mexico or Venezuela the last six years to make ends meet financially. But playing nearly a full season in the majors for the first time will allow him to focus on development instead.

His plans include using a weighted ball regimen to increase his velocity.

“I feel like I can do a lot to make myself even better,” Bernardino said. “I’ve never had that opportunity before in the offseason. I’m curious to see what I can do.”

Bernardino attended the Patriots game last week and posted a video on social media wearing a Patriots cap and wishing the team well.

“I’m very grateful to be in Boston,” he said. “This team gave me a great opportunity. I worked my butt off for a long time and they gave me a shot.”

So, Brennan, you know it’s going to get cold?

“I’ll be fine,” he said. “I’ll probably be freezing my butt off, but we like it here.”

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ Marcus Semien was a free agent after the 2020 season and signed a one-year deal with the Blue Jays. He said the Red Sox were one of the teams he considered at the time.

“There were a lot of one-year deal options and things of that nature, and Boston was one of those teams,” he said. “Once I had a big year in ‘21, they weren’t involved.”

Semien signed with the Rangers for seven years and $175 million. To this point, he’s been a much better value than Trevor Story, who signed with the Red Sox for six years and $140 million.

▪ The Diamondbacks are Tommy Pham’s fifth team since 2021. That includes a 66-day stint with the Red Sox in 2022.

“It was great,” he said. “They loved me. [Alex] Cora was texting me in the offseason. He thought there was a chance for a reunion. I would always go back. The fanbase is passionate but you don’t want to be on the visiting side, of course.

“They have a lot of guys over there who are still trying to get better, which at this level is what you want. You want guys who are still continuing to work, and you have coaches over there who are still dedicated in preparing you for a game and getting you better.

“I can see them turning it around pretty quick.”

ETC.

Baker quietly

takes his leave

Dusty Baker left baseball better than he found it after 19 seasons as a player and 26 as a manager. Now 74, he retired from managing this past week but hopes to stay in the game in some off-field capacity.

To say Baker has led an interesting life is a vast understatement.

In 1968, he attended a Jimi Hendrix concert in San Francisco at the famed Winterland Ballroom. Baker and his friends saw Hendrix on the street later that night and smoked marijuana with him.

Baker was on deck when Hank Aaron hit his record-setting 715th home run in 1974. They were the closest of friends until Aaron died in 2021.

Baker was friendly with President Obama. He opened a winery in California and managed Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa, Joey Votto, Bryce Harper, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, and Jose Altuve along the way.

During the ALCS this past week, Baker carried a potted plant out of his office and put it in the dugout because it needed some air.

“He’s the most interesting man in the world,” said Bronson Arroyo, who played for Baker while a member of the Reds. “He has a story for every occasion.”

Diamondbacks pitching coach Brent Strom, who was on Baker’s staff in Houston from 2020-21, was moved to tears discussing Baker’s impact on his career.

“Coaching with Dusty was something special,” Strom said. “He called me 10 minutes before he went into his retirement press conference and that meant a lot to me.”

Baker’s 2,183 victories are seventh all time and his 57 postseason victories are fourth. He is eligible for the Hall of Fame class of 2027 and is likely to be on the same ballot as Terry Francona.

Extra bases

Former Rangers executive Jon Daniels declined an interview with the Red Sox. But within the industry there is speculation that Daniels might have changed his mind about the Sox had they hired Twins general manager Thad Levine for the top job. Daniels and Levine worked together in Texas and are good friends . . . Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia is having an eventful postseason. He became the first player to hit a grand slam against the same team (the Astros) in the regular season and the postseason. He also was the first player to hit a grand slam in a playoff game after striking out four times. Not bad for a player Texas designated for assignment during spring training in 2021. Garcia passed through waivers and was outrighted to Triple A. He was put back on the roster on April 13 and has 97 home runs and a .777 OPS since . . . Jordan Montgomery has a 2.95 ERA when Mike Maddux has been his pitching coach, and 3.84 otherwise. Maddux coached Montgomery in St. Louis last season and then again when the lefthander was traded to Texas in July. “I got with Mike last year, and we had a lot of success for about 10 starts with St. Louis and I tried to carry it over to this year,” Montgomery said. “I’ll say just having Mike around and seeing how my stuff is moving has been a help.” Montgomery is sure to have plenty of options in free agency. But he might be wise to stick with Maddux if the Rangers make a competitive bid . . . Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was stunned to get a call from Mike Krzyzewski asking him to be a guest on his podcast. “I was trying to listen to the question that he was asking me, and I barely was able to because I thought to myself 15 times, ‘I cannot believe that I’m talking to Coach K right now. This just is not happening.’ It meant a lot to me that he was interested in what’s happening inside of our world, inside of our culture, and he wants to know some of the strategies and some of the mind-sets that I have. That blows me away.” . . . Does it seem odd to anybody else that the Diamondbacks had retired Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald and former Olympic swimmers Amy Van Dyken and Michael Phelps throw out first pitches before their NLCS home games? Granted, Arizona doesn’t have a long history with baseball. But aren’t there some actual former Diamondbacks who could have done it? Phelps, who was born and raised in Baltimore, was accorded the honor because he now lives in Arizona. He lobbed in a pitch and gave the safe sign. Yikes . . . With the Astros losing in the ALCS, baseball has gone another season without a repeat champion. The streak, which goes back to the 1998-2000 Yankees, is the longest in the history of MLB, the NFL, NBA, or NHL . . . Portland native Ryan Flaherty is a candidate to become the next manager in San Diego after Bob Melvin was allowed to go to the Giants. Flaherty, 37, played eight years in the majors. He has been with the Padres since 2020, moving up to bench coach this season. Flaherty’s father, Ed, is the longtime and hugely successful coach at Southern Maine. He is 1,116-511-4 since 1986 with 26 NCAA Tournament appearances . . . The Worcester Red Sox continued a tradition that dates back 73 years by arranging to send two children from the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket — 12-year-old Leah Torres and 9-year-old Ayden Carroll — to Games 1 and 2 of the World Series along with their chaperones. The trips were started in 1950 in Pawtucket then were sponsored by the Pawtucket Red Sox beginning in 1990. The team maintained the tradition after moving to Worcester . . . Condolences to the friends and family of Portland native Pete Ladd, who died of cancer this past week at 67. Ladd’s family moved to Atlanta when he was in high school. He went on to play at the University of Mississippi before being drafted by the Red Sox in 1977. Ladd and Bobby Sprowl were traded to Houston for Bob Watson in 1979. Ladd was then dealt to Milwaukee in 1981 and helped the Brewers to the 1982 World Series with three perfect relief appearances in the ALCS against the Angels, retiring all 10 batters he faced and earning two saves. Ladd issued two walks to force in a run in Game 2 of the World Series and didn’t appear in the final five games. Ladd had 25 saves in 1983, part of a six-year career in the majors . . . Happy birthday to Mandy Romero, who is 56. The catcher appeared in 12 games and had 16 plate appearances for the Red Sox in September 1998 after being acquired from the Padres in June. Romero spent 1999 with Triple A Pawtucket before being traded to the Mets in July. Romero played with nine organizations during his career and was one of the replacement players during the 1995 strike.

