Despite negative night, Hampus Lindholm still a positive in Jim Montgomery’s eyes

The Bruins defenseman, coming off his two best games of the season in Anaheim and Chicago, was the victim of some gnarly bounces more than anything.

A quick check of the scoresheet from the Bruins’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks Thursday revealed a minus-4 in Hampus Lindholm ’s column.

Jim Montgomery is aware of the stat but dismissed it as a “one-off” situation.

“With how much he’s helping us win … you can just look at our goals against (11 in seven games) and he has a huge impact on that,” the coach said.

At his best, Lindholm is one of the best all-around defensemen in the league, playing in all situations. He has yet to crack the scoring column this year, despite being aggressive with the puck.

“I feel like I’ve been creating a lot of chances, so it’s like, that’s hockey sometimes, that’s sports and it doesn’t always reward you when you want to,” said Lindholm, who hit a post Thursday. “And then sometimes you can play bad and everything goes your way.”

Montgomery said Saturday following the club’s optional skate that he does sense that Lindholm might be pressing a little bit, but it’s far down on the coach’s list of concerns.

“He knows he’s an elite player in the league and he expects to have not only an impact at the defensive end, but at the offensive end,” Montgomery said. “I think he’s pressing a little too much on the offensive end, which is leading the chances against, and we just stick with the process.

“You’re getting your looks, and he got great looks in Chicago with him making real sound decisions.”

Montgomery is pleased with the way Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy are transitioning the puck from the back end to the attacking zone. The coach even invoked the name of a Boston legend when describing the style of puck movement he enjoys most.

“You can’t stay with Hampus and Charlie when they’re skating, and they move it. When they carry it, it’s harder to create offense than when you move it and join,” Montgomery said. “The best example ever is Larry Bird. How did he create so much offense? Did you ever see him dribble from one end to the other? No, he was moving [the ball]. That second that he moved the ball is where he beat the guy to the next spot to create the layup. Not too many dunks in his game.”

Lucic heads to LTIR

The Bruins officially placed Milan Lucic on long-term injured reserve and called up Oskar Steen from Providence to take his spot. Additionally, Jesper Boqvist was sent back to the Baby Bs.

Lucic took a shot off his right foot eight days ago in the win over the Kings in Los Angeles.

“A couple of weeks,” said Montgomery when asked about a timeline for Lucic, who was seen watching the game Saturday night from the ninth floor with a walking boot on his right foot.

Another of the walking wounded, Jakub Lauko, made a quick trip through the dressing room, his left eye still pretty swollen and purple after he took a skate to the face against the Blackhawks Tuesday. Lauko, who posted a selfie with the shiner, was smiling and in good spirits.

“I shouldn’t have told him that people like the scars and cuts,” said Montgomery. “So, he probably published it trying to get more clicks.”

O’Ree honored by his country

Canada Post unveiled a new commemorative stamp Saturday honoring Bruins legend Willie O’Ree, the NHL’s first Black player. The stamp features a recent picture of the 88-year-old O’Ree in his trademark fedora and smaller image from his playing days with the Bruins (1958-61) … Jumbo Joe Thornton officially announced his retirement. A Bruins first-round pick in 1997 (No. 1 overall), Thornton played in 1,901 games and collected 462 goals and 1,211 assists (playoffs included) … Detroit’s Alex DeBrincat arrived on Causeway Street leading the NHL with 9 goals … The Bruins will face the Red Wings three more times, including next Saturday night in Motown … Song of the night: “Don’t Sweat the Technique” by Rakim.

