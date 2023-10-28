The Diamondbacks’ run to the World Series has been a mix of emotions for general manager Mike Hazen

Then he made everybody laugh, relaying that his 7-year-old nephew was excited to be coming to Game 3 in Arizona on Monday because he could sit in a suite and eat chicken fingers.

As he sat in front of a group of reporters before the World Series, Hazen deftly steered credit to others in the organization then pushed back on a question that suggested the roster he constructed was more a product of good fortune than good preparation.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Mike Hazen radiates confidence. There’s an authoritative tone to his voice and an assertiveness born of the experience that led to his becoming general manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Advertisement

Press conferences, especially at big events, can be a little stilted at times. But Hazen was working the room and having fun.

But Hazen’s swagger cracked, just a bit, when he was asked how his four sons were enjoying the team’s run to the World Series.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“I don’t know if I can put it into words, the moments we’ve gotten together,” Hazen said, his voice catching for a second.

Nicole Hazen, Mike’s wife and the mother of Charlie, John, Teddy, and Sam, died last August two years after being diagnosed with brain cancer. She was only 45.

Hazen describes himself as a mom and dad now, getting the boys off to school in the morning before he goes to the office, watching some games from home instead of the ballpark and relying on his co-workers to take care of some things he used to handle himself.

When the Diamondbacks were in Philadelphia for the NLCS, their grandmothers watched the boys. Hazen called home to get a scouting report.

“You know how much they were enjoying it? They actually put down their phones now to watch the game,” Hazen said. “And everybody knows exactly what I’m talking about.”

Advertisement

He laughed and at the same time dabbed the side of his left eye.

The Arizona players, coaches, and staffers are sympathetic about what happened to the Hazen family. But there is not a “Win one for Nicole” vibe around the team.

No trophy would begin to fill the void of losing someone who was a beloved wife and mother and a middle school teacher who was passionate about her job.

Everybody understands that.

But manager Torey Lovullo believes this postseason run has been restorative in a way for Hazen, who is much more a friend and colleague than his boss. They came to the Diamondbacks from the Red Sox together after the 2016 season.

“From a baseball side, we needed this,” Lovullo said. “We lost 110 games two years ago. It’s just nice that we have something to celebrate. But I’ve also seen Haze smile and just enjoy what we’ve been able to do. Nobody deserves to go through what he did.”

Corbin Carroll, Arizona’s talented 23-year-old outfielder, debuted last season then worked with Hazen over the winter to hammer out an eight-year contract extension.

“I respected him from when I got drafted,” Carroll said. “Then you learn what was going on with him personally and that respect grew. I admire what he has been able to do. That’s everything, not just the baseball part.”

The baseball part should be recognized. Hazen made a smart trade last year, sending prized outfield prospect Daulton Varsho to the Blue Jays for young catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Advertisement

At 23, Moreno is advanced defensively and an above-average hitter. Arizona is set at a position so many teams struggle to fill.

Hazen also made trades to obtain the team’s top starter, Zac Gallen, from the Marlins and closer Paul Sewald from the Mariners. His first trade, in 2016, landed second baseman Ketel Marte, now a foundational player.

Marte, Carroll, and Moreno were at the top of the order for Game 2 on Saturday night.

Hazen, who grew up in Abington, will have “loads” of family and friends from back home when the Series shifts to Chase Field.

“It will be awesome,” he said. “They don’t get out much to see a lot of games. They’ve always said, ‘If you get to the World Series, we’re coming.’ They have a lot of kids; we have a lot of kids. It’s a lot to come across the country.

“They just said they were going to do it because they always said they were going to do it.”

Those out-of-towners should keep a suitcase handy. Hazen agreed to a contract extension through 2028 earlier this month and has built a team that can be more than an occasional party crasher.

“It’s been a lot for this organization, from where we came from,” he said. “It’s very satisfying. All the work that went in — from Torey and his staff and our players — to be here, we’re very proud of them and very proud to be here.”

Advertisement

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.