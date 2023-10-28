Holy Cross defense delivers when needed most in victory over Fordham in Patriot League football matchup

The back-and-forth matchup featured more than 1,000 yards of total offense (Fordham 619, Holy Cross 466) and 10 lead changes, as Holy Cross backup quarterback Joe Pesansky tallied 337 yards and three touchdown passes.

The Crusaders (5-3, 3-1 Patriot) were powered by junior running back Jordan Fuller, who steamrolled for 125 rushing yards and two scores on 24 carries. For the Rams (5-3, 1-2 Patriot), junior Julius Loughridge notched 215 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 25 attempts.

In an afternoon featuring two high-powered offenses and devoid of much defense until the very end, Holy Cross held off Patriot League rival Fordham, 49-47, Saturday in The Bronx.

“Just a battle once again with these guys. Two great offenses going at it,” Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney said. “A pretty awesome effort and a pretty awesome day for a lot of different guys whose names you don’t typically hear. There’s so much more we’ve got to clean up, obviously. We don’t leave this field going ‘wow, what a great win.’ Defensively we’ve got to take that next step.”

Quarterback Matthew Sluka, who was active for the game and set the Division 1 record for QB rushing yards with 330 total last week against Lafayette, did not see any action until the end of the third quarter because of a lingering injury.

Despite the lofty offensive numbers, the game would turn in Holy Cross’s favor for good thanks to the defense. Senior cornerback Matt Duchemin’s 55-yard pick-six, only the first interception thrown by Fordham’s CJ Montes all season, made the score 49-41 with five minutes to go. It was the first collegiate interception for the St. John’s Prep product and Haverhill native.

“I just stayed with my receiver, made a play on the ball, and happened to score,” Duchemin said. “It was really key for us to stay resilient … it just shows how much we all want it.”

The Rams would answer back, marching down the field before Loughridge punched it into the end zone for his third of the day.

But for the first time seemingly all day, the Crusaders had an answer for Fordham’s offensive attack on a pivotal two-point try, as All-American linebacker Jacob Dobbs, helped by a horde of Holy Cross defenders, stopped Loughridge at the one-yard line. An onside kick recovery let Pesansky run the clock out.

Holy Cross visits Lehigh (2-6, 1-1 Patriot) next Saturday at noon.