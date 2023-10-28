Jaden Craig steps up for benched Charles DePrima to lead Harvard past Dartmouth

Craig’s 3-yard touchdown plunge represented the winning score in a 17-9 victory for the Crimson at Harvard Stadium. The No. 23 Crimson (6-1, 4-1 Ivy) defeated the Big Green (3-4, 3-2 Ivy) to stay in the league championship race. With the victory, Harvard coach Tim Murphy, in his 30th season, has the most wins in Ivy League play with 136.

Stymied at every point and with second-string quarterback Jaden Craig under center, the Crimson ripped off their best drive of the evening.

The final drive of the third quarter served as a gut-check moment for the Harvard offense.

After Dartmouth pulled within 7-6 on Owen Zalc’s 47-yard field goal, the Crimson bit down on their mouthguards and played smashmouth football. An 11-play, 75-yard drive that featured nine runs by four different players was capped off by Craig’s winning score. Junior Shane McLaughlin led the backfield, churning out 156 yards on 24 carries.

Starting quarterback Charles DePrima, who won the job this offseason and leads the team in passing and rushing, was benched in the second quarter after throwing his second interception. First, Dartmouth sophomore Sean Williams undercut a seam route in the end zone, cutting a promising Crimson drive short. A quarter later, DePrima tried to take the top off the defense, lobbing an underthrown ball into the hands of Williams. DePrima threw three interceptions in last week’s loss to Princeton, the Crimson’s lone defeat.

Advertisement

In the first quarter, senior safety Kaleb Moody darted around the right side of the Big Green offensive line on a well-designed safety blitz and laid out quarterback Dylan Cadwallader. The Crimson capitalized on the turnover as Craig dove in from 4 yards out three plays later.

The defense continued to step up, stalling out drives after the Big Green crossed midfield. Senior defensive back Phillip Smitherman intercepted Dylan Cadwallader in the fourth quarter, leaping to snag an overthrown ball on a crossing route defended by soft zone coverage.

Advertisement

Senior Nate Leskovec dragged down Cadwallader with 34 seconds remaining in the first half, forcing the Big Green into a 52-yard field goal attempt, which pushed left in the gusty breeze customary with Harvard Stadium.

Senior Cali Canaval nailed a 22-yard chip shot with 3:26 to play, giving the Crimson a two-score advantage.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.