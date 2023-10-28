Jaylen Brown says he’s prepared to assume bigger leadership role with Celtics

Brown said he is ready for the leadership and sacrifice with the additions of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis . He said he’s ready to be more vocal and touched on other subjects in a sitdown interview with the Globe.

Coming off signing a $304 million, five-year contract, the richest in NBA history, Brown’s role has changed. Along with Jayson Tatum he has to emerge as one of the team leaders after the trade of Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies.

It was a difficult season opener for Jaylen Brown , one that required sacrifice as he attempted zero shots in the fourth quarter as the Celtics edged the Knicks on Wednesday.

“I’m comfortable being in that [leadership] role,” said Brown, now the senior member of the Celtics. “I think at times I’ve wanted to be more in that role, but we had a lot of cooks in the kitchen so sometimes your voice is redundant. So this year, the guys are quieter. Even [Tatum] is not a loud voice. Having him step up his voice a little bit. Al [Horford] speaks when he needs to speak but other than that everybody else is kind of mild-mannered. It’s more of a role for me to be able to step up and talk without it being other voices.”

Tatum said this summer that he’s no Kevin Garnett. He said he talks with teammates when necessary and is a strong voice in moments the media doesn’t see. But he isn’t that confrontational voice that Garnett made famous. Brown said he admires Garnett’s bravado and wants to approach that authority.

“I love Garnett,” Brown said. “I love that energy and Garnett is one of my favorite Celtics of all time if not the favorite Celtic of all time for that mentality. I’ve got a lot of that inside of me and I’m trying to bring it out more. But that energy that Garnett used to bring, get in guys’ faces, talking to himself, clapping his hands, [expletives] think he’s crazy.

“I’m crazy, too.”

Brown said he is committed to the city of Boston, as evidenced by the signing of his contract and also his commitment to helping underrepresented communities financially.

“I love war [on the basketball court],” he said. “From Day One I said I was going to go to war for this city and I meant every word. Ups and downs. Through surgeries. All types of stuff. I put my heart and soul into this game and especially when the game is on the line, I’m always trying to do what’s needed. I’m a warrior in a basketball jersey.”

During the news conference to sign his contract extension, Brown made the bold declaration that he wanted to spearhead a plan to help bridge the wealth gap between white and minority communities in Boston. It will be difficult, but Brown said he’s optimistic about the support he’s received.

“It’s going to great,” he said. “I have plans of [investing], putting my own personal capital into making Boston a better Boston. I’ve been here for eight years. I’m a part of the community. Me, I’m solution-based. A lot of people think I try to bring up these issues because I just want to stir the pot and make trouble. But I put a lot of time and effort into doing research to what’s going on in our community, the lack of opportunities and resources are where the growth can take place, so trying to come up with solutions that could be better for everyone. Not just minority communities, that could be better to bridge it all.”

His 7uice Foundation devised the Bridge Program, which teaches kids from underrepresented communities science, leadership, music, artificial intelligence, and digital currency.

“My favorite program is the Bridge Program, and that’s trying to connect two worlds, an example of how my brain operates,” Brown said. “I’m solution-based, trying to bring up issues just to start problems or create tension within the community. Looking forward to the future, looking forward to creating the solutions. I think Boston has a lot of work to do, not to say there’s not a lot of great people that are here, but systemically there’s a lot of issues that needs to be highlighted, be improved that nobody wants to talk about.”

Brown appeared this past week at the Boys & Girls Club of Roxbury to dedicate a basketball court in the memory of Kobe and Gigi Bryant. Brown said he embraces the opportunity to impact the community.

“I come from similar backgrounds and communities they came from.” he said. “I’m not different. I’ve had favor and blessings and a little bit of luck to help me get to this position that I’m in. I know for everybody it’s not going to be the same, and if I wasn’t in this position, then where would I be? Going to a public school, growing up in certain areas, certain zip codes, the resources, the opportunities are different than growing up and going to a private school where everything is already catered for you to go to the next step and be a contributor to this society.

“Me being who I am, being an athlete and being a popularized athlete, it’s important to let them know how hard it is, how to navigate around some of the barriers that are going to be placed, but somebody out here is speaking for you and still wants you to do well and they believe in you, regardless of the situation or the outcome.”

Brown gushed about presenting the Kobe and Gigi Bryant court, grateful for the opportunity to honor one of his sports heroes.

“Honestly, to be selected to be able to honor Kobe and Gigi in Boston is the best birthday present I’ve ever been selected with,” said Brown, who turned 27 on Tuesday. “Kobe, his mentality, the Mamba, who he was, transcended sports. When he passed, we all mourned because of the mentality he was and what he represented. The work ethic, focus, mentality, through adversity. He’s the reason why I fell in love with the game. Tracy McGrady was my favorite player because of the skill, attributes, length. But Kobe was my favorite athlete because of what he represented. That’s the reason I feel in love with basketball.

“Never got to meet Kobe, never got to shake his hand. To be able to honor him, it’s a great feeling and extremely humbled to be in that position. For me to be able to honor Kobe in Boston, it does so much for my own spirit. A lot of that Mamba mentality lives in me.”

Rivers offers

a new perspective

If you watched the Celtics’ opener, you heard a familiar raspy voice on the call for ESPN. Former Celtics coach Doc Rivers is back in the broadcast booth a few months after being fired by the 76ers. And NBA fans are better for it because Rivers’s analysis and insight will benefit viewers.

Rivers told the Globe earlier this month that he has no idea if he wants to coach again, but he has enjoyed vacationing without the concern of basketball and is beginning to receive his long-deserved flowers. Rivers will be honored at The Tradition on Nov. 29 at TD Garden along with the likes of Kevin Faulk, Dennis Eckersley, Briana Scurry, and Bob Sweeney.

Rivers talked this past week about a variety of league issues, including his time in Philadelphia. The 76ers are essentially being blackmailed by James Harden, who has demanded a trade and did not play in the preseason and the regular-season opener. Harden was indifferent about Rivers’s return as coach and the two had a prickly relationship.

The 76ers represented themselves well in their opening loss to the favored Bucks.

Rivers said he tried to build a culture in Philadelphia after taking over for Brett Brown.

“But really, my first year there, there was really nothing [controversial],” Rivers said. “Then after that, every year there was something. My second year was the Ben Simmons situation. The third year was James Harden coming to his first camp and can that fit in. Now it’s fourth year, I’m done, James Harden and the team.

“Joel [Embiid] is pretty much an expert. Think about Joel before I got there. He had the Jimmy Butler situation. I think Joel is pretty much used to beginning-of-the-year turmoil, and Joel has the ability to kind of tune that out and almost use it as fuel. I think sometimes he wants to show that ‘I’m Joel Embiid, and it doesn’t matter who’s here; my team is going to win.’ He’s kind of proven that overall, that if Joel Embiid is on the team and healthy and playing well, his team is going to win a lot of games.”

Embiid won the MVP award after a brilliant regular season but was slowed in the playoffs by a knee injury and never registered that signature game in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Celtics. He averaged 25.5 points on just 42.2 percent shooting and was 4 for 20 from the 3-point line.

“The next question for Joel is the playoffs,” Rivers said. “His numbers have to come up in the playoffs. But the first part about that, he has to be healthy. The three years that I had him, he was never healthy in the playoffs. When your best player is not healthy, it’s not good.

“At some point he needs to be healthy in the playoffs and then he needs to perform in the playoffs. That’s going to be the key. Because if Joel plays well, the Sixers are as big of a threat as anyone else, because when he’s dominant, there’s nobody in the league that can stop him. He’s just not been able to be dominant in the playoffs yet, and then with me, I always thought I have to try to steal a win without having a dominant Joel, and it obviously changes things a lot. But if Joel is healthy and dominant, and Tyrese Maxey, they’re tough, whether they have James or not.”

Rivers believes the Nuggets, who raced past the Lakers in their opener after receiving their championship rings, are the favorites because of their experience and the duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

“Winning, and I say this every year, is hard. It just is. When you already have the knowledge of how to win, it gives you an advantage over everyone else,” Rivers said. “The Denver Nuggets absolutely figured it out last year. They played the right way. The ball moved. Defensively, they made a big improvement. They had all their players in the right place as far as sacrifice.

“Now, you can add all the players you want on the basketball team; at the end of the day, the formula to winning has not changed. It really hasn’t. You’ve got to sacrifice, you’ve got to give up yourself to the team, you’ve got to buy in. It’s just so many other intangibles that it takes to win, and the teams that have done that have the advantage over everyone else.”

The Suns acquired Bradley Beal to give them a modern-day Big Three with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Beal, however, has missed the first two games with a back injury. But his impact could catapult Phoenix to contention, and that trio is reminiscent of one Rivers helped put together 15 years ago.

“The trade with Beal is going to be really interesting,” Rivers said. “It reminds me a little, but not the same because all three guys are so offensive-minded, of my 2008 [Celtics] team when you have these three alphas all on the same team, and again, we talk about sacrifice, but if you go look at each one of their shot attempts when they were alone on their own team, that’s not possible for each one of them to have the same amount of shot attempts now because they’re all together.

“Usually whoever that third guy is, he’s the guy that ends up having to sacrifice the most. Ray Allen in my case had to sacrifice the most shots, and I thought that was the most difficult thing to do.”

Rivers offered his thoughts on the current Celtics.

“The Milwaukee and the Boston stuff is really interesting because when Boston lost Marcus Smart and they lost [Robert] Williams, they lost two of their better defensive players or their best defensive players, but then they add maybe the best defensive guard in the league to their team in [Jrue] Holiday,” he said. “I think that trade for them makes them in my opinion the favorite in the East, and then after that, Milwaukee is right there.

“The thing that I do like about [Damian] Lillard going to Milwaukee is what was the one thing Milwaukee struggled in? It was at the end of games closing games out. In any business, you want a closer. You need a closer. You need a closer to close the deal. Well, they just got one.

“If Dame can be healthy, at the end of the games, the pick-and-roll with Dame and Giannis [Antetokounmpo], I don’t know who’s going to deal with that. That’s going to be very difficult, and then they will have their closer.”

Layups

If you watched the first few days of the NBA season, you noticed the new flopping rules that have become a point of emphasis. Players who are whistled for flopping are assessed a technical foul, but that technical does not count toward a potential ejection. For example, the Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis received a flopping tech after falling flat following a collision with the Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo. Porzingis later received a technical for an elbow to the face of Isaiah Hartenstein and only that infraction counted toward possible ejection. The league admitted fault on New York’s Jalen Brunson’s flopping technical when a review showed his foot made contact with Jayson Tatum’s foot, causing the collision . . . As expected, the Celtics waived Jay Scrubb from his two-way contract because of his torn ACL that will cost him the season. Scrubb was an intriguing story as he was one of the few players that entered the NBA straight out of junior college. He impressed in the summer league and the Celtics were excited about him playing a full season with G League Maine. As a replacement, the Celtics signed former Timberwolves forward Nathan Knight to their third two-way contract. Knight is more power forward than center but can play both positions. The Celtics will monitor Scrubb’s progress and he is a candidate for a two-way contract next season . . . The Knicks may regret their decision to pass on a long-term extension for top sixth man Immanuel Quickley, who scored 24 points in 28 minutes in the loss to the Celtics. Quickley will be a restricted free agent next summer, meaning other clubs can bid for his services. Quickley, a backup to Brunson, may be seeking a starting position, and he certainly will draw interest with his ability to score off the dribble and from the 3-point line . . . The Trail Blazers were dealt a serious blow when starting shooting guard Anfernee Simons tore a thumb ligament in the team’s opening game against the Clippers. Simons is a rising star with the potential to lead the Blazers in scoring. His absence may open a starting opportunity for former Celtic Malcolm Brogdon, who came off the bench and led Portland in scoring in the opening loss.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.