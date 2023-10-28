Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams (234 yards) helps UMass run over Army

Taisun Phommachanh threw for 121 yards for the Minutemen (2-7) in a matchup of independents. The Black Knights (2-6) announced Wednesday that they will join the American Athletic Conference next season for football only.

Lynch-Adams, who finished with 34 carries, scored on 34- and 9-yard runs in the first quarter for a 13-0 lead. He accumulated 114 rushing yards in the first quarter alone.

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams ran for a career-high 234 yards and three touchdowns and UMass beat Army, 21-14, on Saturday to snap a seven-game losing streak.

The victory was the first for UMass over Army, which had won the five previous meetings, including victories in the past two seasons.

Army scored on Bryson Daily’s 2-yard run to complete a 17-play, 76-yard drive that took more than eight minutes to trail 13-7 at halftime. The TD ended a string of nine scoreless quarters but Army still lost its fifth straight game.

The third TD by Lynch-Adams, a 3-yarder in the third quarter, capped a short drive after Army punter Cooper Allan was dropped for a loss at the Black Knights’ 30 trying to avoid the rush.

The Black Knights cut the UMass lead to 21-14 on Champ Harris’s scrambling 36-yard score with five minutes remaining. But UMass gave the ball to Lynch-Adams for nine straight carries then punted to leave Army at its own 20 with just eight seconds left. A pitch drill went for 38 yards before ending with a fumble.

Harris and Daily split quarterbacking duties for Army. Harris was 5 of 7 for 92 yards while Daily was 3 of 13 for 28 yards and two end-zone interceptions. Army rushed for 204 yards with Kanye Udoh leading with 76 on 15 attempts.

UMass will play host to Merrimack next Saturday, while the Black Knights will take on No. 19 Air Force in Denver’s Mile High Stadium.

