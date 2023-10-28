Lawrence Academy remains unbeaten in Independent School League after handing Tabor Academy its first loss of the season

The outcome wasn’t decided, however, until Jordan Johnson scored the game-winning touchdown from 2 yards out with 11 seconds left as Lawrence Academy prevailed, 28-21, to keep its perfect season intact at 6-0. The junior running back from Townsend finished with 64 yards rushing on 12 carries for the Spartans.

The Spartans had the better of play at the line of scrimmage and churned out long drives, all sustained by its 7-of-11 third-down conversion ratio, which allowed it to win the time of possession (more than 32 of 48 minutes) and hold an edge in offensive plays, 59-38.

MARION — In a football clash of unbeaten Independent School League teams, Lawrence Academy could be likened to the big brother while Tabor was the upstart trying to break through against the league’s top teams.

Advertisement

Cole Nelson sacked Tabor quarterback Tim Bengtson as time expired to prevent the Seawolves (5-1) from pulling any sort of Marion Miracle. Tabor, as a result, absorbed its first loss under first-year coach Jeff Moore, who has guided the Seawolves to their first winning season since moving to the ISL in 2017.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Hugo Djeumeni (13 carries, 111 yards, 2 TDs) helped Tabor tie the game, 21-21, with 3:29 left with his 5-yard touchdown run. It followed a 55-yard TD run Djeumeni had in the first quarter that gave the Seawolves a 6-3 lead.

But the time remaining proved to be nearly enough for Lawrence Academy to seize control of the game.

Starting at the 35, the Spartans opened with an 11-yard run from Johnson and we’re just shy of midfield. Lawrence quarterback Mike Landolfi completed10 of 14 passes for 134 yards and added 71 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, but his biggest play of the game came with just over a minute remaining when he drew Tabor offside on a fourth-and-2 for a new set of downs at the Seawolves 41.

Advertisement

A 16-yard screen to Tavian Fenderson, followed by a pair of designed Landolfi runs had the Spartans in the red zone and well within field goal range for Rollin Hughes.

“It was a perfect amount because we’ve got a kicker, and he proved it last week,” Lawrence coach Jason Swepson said of Hughes, who converted a pair of 32-yard field goals and hit from 34 late in last week’s 31-28 win over St. Sebastian’s. “We just had to get into field goal range. We got into field goal range and the O-line said we want to score a touchdown.”

That lead to three straight carries for Johnson, who muscled across the goal line on his last carry for the decisive score.