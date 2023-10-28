For Lewiston, the shadow of grief will never disappear. But the community’s strong connections may offer solace.

All of those other devastated cities can tell Lewiston how that shadow of grief never goes away, how the events of this past Wednesday night, when an armed gunman killed 18 and injured at least 13 more in a local restaurant and bowling alley, are indelibly linked with the city’s identity.

Lewiston, Maine, is our latest hometown to add itself to the fraternity of the heartbroken, communities forever connected by a tragic mass shooting. This singularly American map of grief from Uvalde to Parkland, from Orlando to Newtown, from Columbine to Aurora, just to name a few, should enrage us all, indicting politicians and lawmakers who continually treat this as some unpredictable, unpreventable national disaster rather than a recurring, treatable national illness.

But Lewiston, like all those seemingly small dots across the country, deserves better. Because Lewiston, like its neighbors in grief, is about so much more than this one, unthinkable night. Lewiston is one of those places whose denizens identify it as part of their soul, a blue-collar, hard-working, sports-loving former mill town whose ethos is intrinsic to everything they become. Whether they stay, whether they leave, whether they call it a city or call it a town, Lewiston is who they are, and who they want to remain.

“It’s a great town,” said native son Tom Caron, whose oh-so-familiar NESN Red Sox voice is thick with emotion. “Listen, there’s a lot of people across the country who are thinking this is like the town in ‘Murder, She Wrote.’ But this is not Cabot Cove. It’s an industrial mill town, it’s got a great university in Bates. This is an ethnic melting pot just like the rest of society.”

One built by grandfathers such as Caron’s, who moved down from Quebec to work the mills and used to run a general store, or by his father, who was an alderman who helped recast the city’s charter.

“My son once told me, how did he put it, ‘Dad, you have the greatest work ethic of anyone I’ve ever known,’” Caron said. “That is 100 percent from growing up in Lewiston. It’s a city where you just had to work your tail off to get along. Anyone from Lewiston will tell you you’re going to work.”

They worked, and they played.

Caron may have biked the neighborhood before school hitting more than 100 houses on his paper route, but he also found time to become quite the soccer player, in the Lewiston High School record books up until only a few years ago for best goals-against average by a goalkeeper. While soccer prowess is reflected as recently as Lewiston High’s historic 2015 state championship, with a roster of primarily Somali immigrants that united Lewiston so stirringly it was the subject of Amy Bass’s 2018 book “One Goal: A Coach, a Team, and the Game That Brought a Divided Town Together,” hockey historically rules the day, or the ice. With parish teams from every corner competing against each other, the downtown rink has been the heartbeat of the city for generations, through the settling of Canadian, Vietnamese, and East African diasporas.

The famous Muhammad Ali-Sonny Liston photo? Taken in Lewiston, amazingly, in the same building where current Holy Cross women’s hockey coach Katie Lachapelle lived out her youthful playing days.

“I almost equate it to those movies with a small football hometown team that brings everyone together, that’s what Lewiston feels like to me,” Lachapelle said from the bus on her team’s way to a game against Northeastern. “Everyone cheers for everybody. Everybody is connected. I played on our boys’ high school hockey team. Bree Bergeron, who plays at Merrimack now, her dad was on my team.

“Still, my nearest and dearest friends are from Lewiston. You go to your 20th reunion and it’s like you never left. Everybody is still kind, supportive, and tough. We are all intertwined.”

She’s not exaggerating. Lachapelle’s father was a longtime assistant principal at Lewiston High and her mother a middle school principal. They know everyone, including the likes of Caron and his lifelong friend Eric Wagner, the goal-scoring striker on their high school team who is now the head coach at Swarthmore College.

“Lewiston is more than a part of me. It’s my identity to some degree, and I think all of us feel that way whether we moved home or away,” Wagner said. “I go back every summer to work on a soccer clinic, and I get to connect with my roots. The thing that sticks out to me is the blue-collar, down-to-earth nature of all the people. It doesn’t matter if you’re Somali, French-Canadian or WASPy like me, from a mixed background, it just matters being from Lewiston. They are proud of who they are, worn on the sleeve of every Lewistonian.”

As news of the shooting unfolded, that connectivity meant that nearly everyone heard from someone who knew someone who was directly affected. As neighbors, they are feeling each other’s pain like never before. As Lachapelle put it, “It’s a big city in Maine but it’s still a small town relative to anywhere in Massachusetts. If you don’t know somebody directly, in three people you could connect to them.”

Take the work of Cara Valentino and Chrissie Penney, who help run the Dempsey Center, a comprehensive cancer care center that is the philanthropic outreach founded by McDreamy himself, former “Grey’s Anatomy” star and proud Maine native Patrick Dempsey. With centers in Lewiston and South Portland, Valentino and Penney spent the past few days working up ways to offer their facilities to assist the town in any way during this crisis and beyond. And their annual fundraiser, the Dempsey Challenge, speaks so much to what these people value.

Each other.

“We just had our 15th one this year,” Penney said. “The challenge is a walk, run, or ride event, a non-competitive event that is community built and inspired. In the course of one day we’ll offer people different options whether they want to run, walk, or ride, and it really brings people together to celebrate and honor someone with a cancer impact.

“I think if you walked into or walked by Simard Payne Park, where it’s held, the first thing you would experience is a magic. This year we had over 2,200 participants, and they all fundraised for the Dempsey Center. And this year those over 2,200 people raised over $1.8 million.”

As Valentino said, “All of Maine, it’s a large state, but it’s a small community. Lewiston is a big-hearted, tight-knit community, and we already know folks on staff and volunteers here are going to have lost loved ones.”

These people will go through so much together — the anger, the shock, the sadness, the grieving. The small steps forward into honoring and remembering victims. The knowledge settling in, like it did for Bostonians in the wake of the Marathon bombing, that nothing will be the same again. They will be there to help each other heal.

“Our students are already asking, ‘What can we do?’ ” said Jason Fein, the Bates athletic director, whose office helped plan a Friday night vigil, one that had to be held on Zoom, given the ongoing search for the suspect. “They want to make T-shirts to help families. From their dorms, where they are sheltering in place. We have our athletic staff helping out with food services. This is our community.”

So let’s celebrate Lewiston, and Maine, even amid these awful and tragic headlines. Embrace its beautiful connections to the Bruins, and to the Celtics, both of whom have lower-level teams in the state, leading both Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla and Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, a former University of Maine hockey star, to voice their heartbreak. Patriots coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft shared similar messages of sympathy. The Bruins put stickers on their helmets when they took the ice Thursday, and their foundation already has pledged donations to Lewiston. Caron already helped get the Auburn Area Response Fund up and running.

For Caron, it’s personal. He met his wife, Kelley O’Malley, in Lewiston. His parents, Bob and Vi, lived there until their deaths. As the youngest of five, Caron and his siblings still gather at his vacation home in Maine, which is where they were Wednesday, celebrating an early birthday for Tom.

“And I thought, how many of these have we watched on TV,” he said. “So how can I be surprised it’s in my backyard?”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.