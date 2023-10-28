Lucy Osowiecki, Latin Academy girls’ soccer strike early to repeat as City champion

The Dragons won their second consecutive City championship with a dominating 5-0 victory against East Boston at Madison Park Saturday afternoon.

Latin Academy set the tempo in the Boston City League girls’ soccer final from the start: attack relentlessly. A clinical hat trick from junior striker Lucy Osowiecki was a testament to the control.

Latin Academy's Molly Carey cuts through the defensive pressure of East Boston's Isabella Munoz (left) and Genesis Zapata in the City League final at Madison Park.

“At the start of the game I thought ‘Let’s just start this off good and have high spirits,’” Osowiecki said. “We had to build pressure and get goals.”

Osowiecki’s first strike goal — a penalty kick — came in the fourth minute and was followed quickly by another after she won the ball at the edge of the box in the 26th minute and curled it in.

“Lucy is one of our best strikers,” coach Phil Nguyen said. “She’s very versatile and understands what she needs to do to get the ball wide.”

The Dragons (11- 4-3) rarely gave the Jets a chance to fight back, building the offensive pressure from the very first whistle.

“The girls understood what needed to be done in terms of style of play,” Nguyen said. “We wanted to get this win and that’s the spirit we brought on board.”

Senior Lilah Fleischer and sophomore Mariana Vanegas connected in the 33rd and 57th minute, respectively.

The team effort was a reflection of what Nguyen had asked of the players at the beginning of the season.

“It’s been a lot of work just to work with all the players and make sure that they are all on the same page,” Nguyen said. “They understood my philosophy and what the team agenda is: ‘distinguish ourselves from others and make sure this program grows and flourish.’”

Sophomore Ella Curran was awarded the ‘Most Outstanding Player’ of the Boston City League for her all-around performance throughout the regular season. The Dragons will be seeded in the Division 3 tournament, opening with a preliminary round match.

