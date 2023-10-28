Patriots downgrade Josh Uche and Vederian Lowe to out for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche and offensive tackle Vederian Lowe on Saturday were downgraded to out for Sunday’s afternoon’s game against the Dolphins in Miami.
Uche, who has been dogged by foot and ankle issues, missed last week’s win over the Bills with a foot injury. The 25-year-old has two sacks this season. In the last year of his rookie deal, Uche remains the subject of trade rumors ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.
In Uche’s absence, it’s likely that Anfernee Jennings and Deatrich Wise will be asked to do more when it comes to generating a pass rush.
Over the last few games, Lowe has served as the primary backup at both tackles spots. The 24-year-old, in his first season with the Patriots, has played in six games, with five starts. He was listed on this week’s injury report with an ankle issue, and was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.
Not that it should come as much of a surprise given his performance last week, but Lowe’s absence likely means that Mike Onwenu will return to the starting right tackle position for the second consecutive week.
Uche and Lowe joined an inactives list that already included tackle Calvin Anderson, who was ruled out with an illness following Friday’s practice.
