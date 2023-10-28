Patriots downgrade Josh Uche and Vederian Lowe to out for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche and offensive tackle Vederian Lowe on Saturday were downgraded to out for Sunday’s afternoon’s game against the Dolphins in Miami.

Uche, who has been dogged by foot and ankle issues, missed last week’s win over the Bills with a foot injury. The 25-year-old has two sacks this season. In the last year of his rookie deal, Uche remains the subject of trade rumors ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

In Uche’s absence, it’s likely that Anfernee Jennings and Deatrich Wise will be asked to do more when it comes to generating a pass rush.