It’s anybody’s guess which direction the Patriots will go in at trade deadline

Asked Friday morning how he weighs the roster’s needs in the middle of the season, Belichick wouldn’t shed light on the staff’s approach.

After standing pat in 2021 and 2022, the Patriots have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. to decide if they want to swing any deals. All options seem to be on the table, as coach Bill Belichick and director of player personnel Matt Groh could elect to bolster their the roster, acquire draft capital, sell off pieces they don’t feel are part of the future, or all of the above.

FOXBOROUGH — The next week could prove pivotal for the Patriots, with a key divisional matchup against the Miami Dolphins and the trade deadline ahead.

“We’re just focused on Miami right now,” he said.

Asked if he’s checking in with Groh on a regular basis, Belichick once again didn’t show much interest in discussing the process.

“Matt’s office is, like, 30 feet away,” he said. “If we need to see each other, we’ll see each other. If something comes up.”

It’s predictable that the trade deadline wouldn’t trigger a flow of information from the typically tight-lipped Belichick. So, how might the Patriots proceed?

If the team is looking to ship talent out, players on expiring contracts would make sense — especially if the Patriots do not anticipate re-signing them. Options in this category include wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, offensive tackle Trent Brown, safety Kyle Dugger, tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, offensive lineman Mike Onwenu, and linebacker Josh Uche. All would conceivably boost a contender.

The problem with such players, however, is that other teams may not be willing to part with significant draft capital for a short-term rental. The other complication is that, should the player end up departing during free agency, the Patriots could receive a compensatory draft pick better than one they would receive in a trade.

What further complicates the situation this year is that the Patriots are expected to rank near the top of the league in salary-cap space in the offseason. As a result, the Patriots would be less likely to receive significant compensatory picks if they make enough premium signings. In that case, the team would be better off trying to secure draft capital now.

Belichick acknowledged that the compensatory-pick formula, which is undisclosed, has relevance at this time of year. Asked if the state of ongoing contract negotiations with certain players would influence the Patriots’ actions at the deadline, Belichick didn’t get into specifics.

“I think there are a lot of factors involved with players, contracts, and everything else,” he said. “Everyone’s different, so I don’t think there’s any specific rule.”

There are a number of considerations for Belichick and Groh to weigh, with the Patriots approaching an apparent crossroads.

Is winning the end-all, be-all? Then the team likely will want to keep its most productive contributors, even for just the remainder of the year. Is the hope to draft one of the high-profile quarterbacks in 2024? Then the Patriots may want to gather more picks to help them move up the draft board. Twenty quarterbacks have gone in the top 10 over the past decade, with nine getting selected by picks that were acquired via trades.

Perhaps the result of Sunday’s game will affect their decisions.

Teams that started 2-6 have advanced to the postseason only three times since 1970, while teams that started 3-5 have done so 26 times. Although the playoffs would be a lofty goal regardless, a win at Miami would indicate the Patriots are trending in the right direction after an abysmal start.

If the Patriots were to trade for talent, offensive line remains their biggest position of need. They could also use depth at linebacker.

One position to watch regardless of New England’s record is wide receiver. After permanently promoting Jalen Reagor from the practice squad, the Patriots have seven wideouts on the 53-man roster. Keeping that many moving forward would be atypical.

The two receivers that would make the most sense to move on from — DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster — have the least trade value and are under contract through the 2025 season. The Patriots have shown they’re not afraid to cut their losses, trading tight end Jonnu Smith for a seventh-round pick after signing him to a four-year, $50 million contract, but seven or eight games into Smith-Schuster’s three-year deal would be early for a drastic move, even given his substandard production.

Tyquan Thornton might be a more realistic candidate, as the 2022 second-round pick is still on his rookie contract. Bourne, whose name was also floated last year around the trade deadline, is another possibility, despite leading the team in targets and receiving yards.

“I want to be here,” Bourne said this past week. “I’d love to be here. But if there are other plans, it is what it is. I’m just focused on every day, what I got to do, and the task at hand. I think I’m in a good place. Whatever happens, happens.”

Belichick will speak Sunday after the game and then again Monday morning. It’s unlikely he’ll provide any additional information ahead of the trade deadline, but how the Patriots proceed on Tuesday certainly bears watching.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.