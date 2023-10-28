Previewing the MIAA Division 1, 2, and 3 golf championships

They will be challenged from tee to green, at GreatHorse, Thorny Lea GC, and Sterling National. Here’s a look:

At 10 a.m. Monday, in Hampden, Brockton, and Sterling, 38 teams, 279 players in all, will tee off in the MIAA Division 1, 2, and 3 golf championships, all with their eye on a title, team or individual.

at GreatHorse, Hampden (Par 72, 6,493 yards)

The D1 final features 14 teams, plus 19 individual qualifiers for 103 total golfers. Longmeadow (West, 325 strokes), St. John’s Shrewsbury (Central, 303), North Andover (North, 296), and Wellesley (South, 299) were the sectional champions.

In the North qualifier at Renaissance GC, North Andover’s Cooper Mohr fired a 4-under-par 68, the lowest score at any sectional, leading the Scarlets Knights to their first title in five years.

“I’ve had a bunch of opportunities, but that was the first time I really executed on it,” said Mohr, the team’s lone senior. “That was the round of my life.”

In terms of preparation, North Andover coach Matt Lombard said, “We’re just trying to take it one day at a time getting ready and then one shot at a time when we’re out there. From what we’ve heard from other people who have played the course, the tee shots are important, the bunkers are put in very strategic spots . . . we’re really going to key in on the strategy off the tee.”

Mohr played GreatHorse during the Mass. Junior Amateur this summer.

“It’s definitely going to be really hard, so I’m going to have to be smart and just focus on the next shot,” he said. “I can’t get mentally brought down even if I have a bad hole.”

Longmeadow senior Ryan Downes, the defending champion and the West medalist at Westover Municipal Monday with a 75, plays out of GreatHorse. His father, Billy Downes, who played on the Nike Tour, is the club pro.

Division 2

at Thorny Lea Golf Club, Brockton (Par 70, 6,275 yards)

It will be a 12-team field in Brockton, headlined by sectional champions Dover-Sherborn (Central, 302), Marblehead (North, 311), Bishop Stang (South, 306), and Wahconah (West, 312), and 92 players, including 20 individual qualifiers.

Continuing his fantastic season, Bishop Stang junior Matt Oliveirashared medalist honors with Duxbury’s Owen Hamilton in the South qualifier at Easton CC, both turning in 1-over 72 rounds.

Oliveira said that Stang is in a good position to capture the title after falling one stroke shy of Old Rochester last year. “We feel pretty confident,” he said. “We’ve been looking forward to this moment, and we want to win it this time.”

Thorny Lea pro Michael Sullivan preached caution for the first-time golfers approaching the course. On the 412-yard, par-4 sixth hole, players have a tendency to get too aggressive.

“A lot of players get to the hole, see a front location, and try to stuff it in there, then end up behind the hole. From there, there’s no way to keep the ball on the putting surface,” said Sullivan. “It drives people crazy, but it’s like a game of chess. You’ve got to put yourself in the right position to just hit a chip, make a 4 on that hole, and get out.”

Thorny Lea rewards patience.

“It’s an accuracy golf course, it’s not overbearing yardage,” said Sullivan. “You can’t overthink it.”

Though most, if not all, teams were unable to get in a practice round at the course, Stang senior Matt Costello played Thorny Lea previously when it hosted the D2 final.

“We’ll go over the course online and he’ll tell us all about it . . . where to be smart, what holes are tough, and where we can get our birdies,” Oliveira added.

Division 3

at Sterling National Country Club (Par 71, 6,238 yards)

Defending state champion Weston, which captured the North title Monday at Stow Acres with a 16-stroke victory (312-328) over Stoneham, headlines a 12-team field (and 84 total players) that includes fellow sectional champions Ayer-Shirley and Hopedale (Central, 317), St. John Paul II (South, 325), and Monty Tech (West, 319).

“We’ve been grinding this entire season for Monday,” said Weston senior Zach Pelzar, who was the medalist at Stow with a 2-under 70. “Everyone’s super excited, so hopefully all of the work that we put in will pay off, because at the end of the day it all comes down to this.”

Sterling National profiles as a finesse-based course. It’s not all about distance. According to club pro Matthew Bradbury, the changes in elevation and difficult sight lines on holes 2 and 17 make pinpoint accuracy the most important factor.

“It’s not a typical driver-wedge golf course, you have to turn the ball right to left, which a fair percentage of players don’t move the ball that way,” said Bradbury. “It won’t be the longest player in the field that’s going to win, it’s going to be the one that can control their distance and their emotions . . . it’s an absolutely brutal test of golf.”

Weston was planning to get in a practice round this weekend.

“We’re playing the course on Saturday, and we’ll go from there. I’ve heard it’s pretty tight,” said Pelzar. “Got to get around, try not to lose any balls, and try to make some birdies because we’re going to need a low score. Got to keep the ball in play and hit the wedges close. All these courses in New England . . . there are a lot of quirks, a lot of tightness.”

Khalin Kapoor can be reached at khalin.kapoor@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @khalinkapoor. Joe Eachus can be reached at joseph.eachus@globe.com. Follow him @joeeachus_.