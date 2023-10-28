St. John’s Prep sets its sights on postseason after dismantling BC High in a Catholic Conference clash

But the top-ranked Eagles know repeating as Super Bowl champions will take an enhanced level of execution, especially now with postseason play looming next weekend.

The defending Division 1 state champions wrapped up their regular season undefeated at 8-0, clinched at least a share of the Catholic Conference title, and all but locked up the top overall seed in D1 ahead of Sunday’s bracket release.

After dismantling Catholic Conference rival BC High, 34-6, the St. John’s Prep football team triumphantly walked off the gridiron at sun-splashed James Cotter Field on Saturday and immediately shifted its focus on the upcoming Division 1 tournament.

“Regular seasons don’t matter for much at our school and for our program,” said St. John’s Prep coach Brian St. Pierre, who has guided his alma mater to three state titles since 2018. “So, we’re 0-0 starting on Monday. Our kids know that and they understand it. We’re just trying to focus inward and get better. We have a lot to improve on from today.”

One week after shutting down Catholic Memorial in a 19-8 victory, the Eagles defense shined again. Prep held a high-flying BC High offense to a season-low in points, forcing six punts and allowing just 66 total yards of offense through three quarters.

Defensive end Mason McSweeney led the way with two sacks and three tackles for a loss, while linebacker John Droggitis snagged an interception. The Eagles also blocked a punt and recorded a safety on a botched-snap.

The only blemish was Carter Carroll’s 52-yard touchdown pass to Marshall Rice in the fourth quarter for BC High (5-3).

“Mason in the backfield is par for the course,” said St. Pierre. “I thought we contained them well. They throw the ball a lot and we did a good job with it. We kept everything in front us and they couldn’t run the ball.”

On offense, Prep amassed 232 rushing yards even without senior running back Dylan Aliberti, who left last week’s game against CM with an ankle injury. Junior Jeff Quigley weaved through the defense for a 37-yard touchdown scamper in the second quarter and senior Jimmy Nardone took snaps in the wildcat formation, rumbling for 55 yards, including a 3-yard plunge in the third quarter that gave the visitors a commanding 27-0 lead.

Cam LaGrassa, a Brown baseball commit, also churned out 94 yards on 20 carries.

“With Dylan out, Jeff stepped up big,” said Nardone, who also added a 12-yard passing touchdown. “Our line is always good. They’re big guys and they block really well. They make it easy for us to run behind them.”

Lawrence Academy 28, Tabor 21 — Jordan Johnson ran 12 times for 64 yards and scored on a 2-yard run with 11 seconds remaining to give the Spartans (6-0) a win over the Seawolves (5-1) in an Independent School League clash of unbeatens in Marion.

Tabor, as a result, absorbed its first loss under first-year coach Jeff Moore, who has guided the Seawolves to their first winning season since moving to the ISL in 2017.

Tabor’s Hugo Djeumeni led all rushers with 13 carries for 111 yards and touchdown runs of 55 and 5 yards, the latter of which tied the game, 21-21, with 3:49 left, setting the stage for the Spartans’ winning scoring drive and Johnson’s heroic finish.

“It was a perfect amount because we’ve got a kicker, and he proved it last week,” Lawrence coach Jason Swepson said of Rollin Hughes, who kicked a pair of 32-yard field goals vs. Tabor and hit from 34 yards late in last week’s 31-28 win over St. Sebastian’s. “We just had to get into field goal range. We got into field goal range and the O-line said we want to score a touchdown.”

Belmont Hill 42, BB&N 28 — Reis Little tallied six total touchdowns on the day (3 passing, 3 rushing) for Belmont Hill (5-1) in the ISL-7 victory.

Brockton 27, Durfee 9 — Jarred Mighty capped an impressive performance for the Boxers (3-4) with a 101-yard interception return for a score in the Southeast Conference win. Jayden Campbell scored on a 3-yard keeper and tossed a 22-yard TD pass to Cam Monteiro.

Dexter Southfield 25, Greenwich CD (Conn.) 13 — Quinn Carver (23 touches, 189 total yards, 2 TDs) was dominant for Dexter Soutfield (5-1) in a nonleague victory.

Lynnfield 49, Hamilton-Wenham 13 — Tyler Adamo connected with Zahir Mitchell on touchdown passes of 15 and 33 yards for the Pioneers (7-1) in the Cape Ann League victory.

Nobles 44, St. Mark’s 0 — Sebastian Ortiz churned out touchdown runs of 11 and 39 yards for the Bulldogs (2-4) in the Independent School League win.

Keith Pearson reported from Marion. Correspondents Joe Eachus, Ethan Kagno contributed to this story.







