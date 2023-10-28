Using his head perfectly, Yussef Oulalite lifts Latin Academy boys’ soccer to City championship

“I was not expecting it at all, but it was a perfect ball to my head,” Oulalite said. “I had the opportunity, took it, scored, and next thing I know everyone was on top of me.”

With the title hanging in the balance Saturday at Madison Park High, that focus paid off. Yussef Oulalite headed home the winner off a corner kick with two minutes left in stoppage time, earning the Dragons a thrilling 3-2 victory over Boston International and a second consecutive City League title.

In its final practice before the Boston City League final, the Boston Latin Academy boys’ soccer team spent an hour perfecting its structure on set pieces.

Advertisement

Oulalite, a versatile midfielder, has been an asset on set pieces all year long.

“Every time we get an opportunity for a set piece, we put him in the mix,” Latin Academy coach Patrick Mudie said of Oulalite. “We just said, ‘Get in the box, and see if you can find a second ball, or a first ball,’ and he did.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Dragons (13-5) trailed for most of the way, only taking the lead after Oulalite’s winner.

Boston International’s Ruben Barros headed home the first goal in the ninth minute, paying off a long stretch of possession for the Lions (15-2) to kick off the game.

Sophomore Giovanni Waterman scored the equalizer with a header of his own in the 26th minute, but Boston International retook the advantage 12 minutes later after Jerry Registe rifled a goal from 20 yards out.

But the Dragons stayed in the match, withstanding a Boston International push in the second half thanks to the strong play of senior keeper Santiago Gutierrez (12 saves), named the game’s most valuable player. In the 57th minute, the Dragons equalized again after senior Santiago Vanegas notched a tally.

Advertisement

Then, with all signs pointing toward extra time, Oulalite netted the dramatic winner.

At halftime, we said, ‘We’re down 2-1, we’ve got to respond, get one, and we’re going to win this, 3-2, and win this in the final minutes,’” Mudie said. “And hey, sometimes it happens.”

Latin Academy's Barra Ryan avoids the coverage of Boston International's Stevenson Clanson (left) and Nerlens Jean (right) in the City League final at Madison Park. Libby O'Neill for The Boston Glo



