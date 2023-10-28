When it comes to the MLS postseason, the Revolution are built to score — and lose

But the Revolution’s biggest problem is tactical. The team is not set up to succeed in a playoff system, simply because its emphasis is on attacking. That is how Bruce Arena conceived the Revolution’s strategy, and it paid off in a strong 2020 playoff run and record-setting ‘21 regular season. It is also an appealing style, the team willing to go all-out forward at all times, just what fans — and the league — say they want to see.

The Revolution’s 3-1 playoff-opening defeat Saturday to the host Philadelphia Union was determined by three first-half errors: misjudgment by goalkeeper Jacob Jackson, leading to a penalty kick; overcommitment by right back DeJuan Jones, opening the way to the second goal; and a lack-of-focus foul by Tomas Chancalay, setting up a free kick for the third goal.

Advertisement

The postseason is a different type of competition, though, as it rewards conservative, even defensive, play. Just how the Union like to approach the game: You want to try a passing game, play through the midfield, commit on the wings? Fine, we’ll just stay back, and won’t be reluctant about fouling. Oh, by the way, don’t think we won’t also counterattack and play for set pieces. It served the Union well last season, until the MLS Cup final, when they lost to Los Angeles FC on penalty kicks.

And it is not only the Union that have that mind-set. Few MLS teams are willing to throw caution to the wind. As in most sports, it is easier, and simpler, to destroy than to create.

It is the type of tactic that used to be call “anti-football,” and it is something FIFA legislated against via rules changes in the early 1990s. The combination of abolishing back passes; attempting to give the benefit of the doubt to forwards on offside decisions; awarding 3 points for a victory — have amped up the pace of soccer. But teams can still present a spoiling style of play. In fact, the mania for incessant high pressing, with attackers doing more defending than attacking, is based on destruction.

Advertisement

So, while the Revolution should be commended for trying to set a positive pace, the fact is, it is difficult to pull off. Arena, who resigned as sporting director/head coach after being placed on administrative leave, was excellent at finding a balance. His teams won five MLS Cups, thanks to an abundance of creative players, combined with dominant midfield possession, and solid defending.

Revolution interim coach Clint Peay played for Arena in college and at D.C. United, and has a similar philosophy about emphasizing possession and offense. But Arena is a difficult act to follow, and the jury is still out if Peay can win playoff matches with a team that is set up to score first, stop the opponent from scoring second.

This is an especially difficult task for the Revolution without Carles Gil. He appeared to be targeted by the Union, and it only took six minutes for him to be eliminated — though Gil did not depart until the score was 1-0.

Gil was an injury waiting to happen. It goes back to when the Revolution defeated the Union in the ‘20 playoffs, when Gil and Tajon Buchanan got the better of Jose Martinez, who was so disoriented he was replaced after halftime. This time, Martinez went after Gil right away, and referee Pierre-Luc Lauziere called him for a foul. Martinez, who has improved noticeably as holding midfielder in the last three years, did not let up. And though Martinez harangued Lauziere for the next few minutes, he had nothing to do with Gil’s injury. Credit for that goes to Mikael Uhre, who floored Gil, greatly reducing the Revolution’s hopes not just for the opener, but, possibly, for Game 2.

Advertisement

According to Peay, the status of Gil (right knee) for the Nov. 8 game is undetermined.

Even should Gil recover, the Revolution’s chances of getting through the playoffs are not looking good. Yes, the Revolution could get into the offensive flow. They did so early against the Union, Noel Buck hitting the underside of the bar; and late, a 68th-minute Gustavo Bou goal, Bobby Wood’s shot tipped off the bar by goalkeeper Andre Blake. But it is difficult to keep up a high-paced offense for several games on end.

Also, the Revolution are paying for squandering a chance for home-field advantage, as they slumped from second place under Arena to a fifth-place Eastern Conference finish. To capture their first MLS Cup, the Revolution would likely have to win four road games, and they have been victorious away only thrice this season, all of those wins before June.

Yet — win, lose, or draw — the Revolution should be recognized for taking the game forward, and not spending much of the match berating referees or sitting back. Even without Gil, they did not renounce their attacking spirit.

Advertisement

The Revolution might not have a championship formula, but if they go down, they will go down going for goal.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.