With revenge on its mind, BC edges UConn at Alumni Stadium

With last year’s embarrassing loss still on his players’ minds, BC coach Jeff Hafley didn’t need any motivational pep talks. Offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo acknowledged there’s been a “sour taste” ever since. Linebacker Vinny DePalma said Saturday’s showdown was as important a game as the program has had in recent memory. The Eagles waited patiently for a shot at revenge.

In the week leading up to Boston College’s rematch with Connecticut, the Eagles acknowledged, in unison, that this one was personal.

BC squeaked out a 21-14 win at Alumni Stadium, but it didn’t exactly yield the gratifying sense of redemption the Eagles coveted. It was a necessary and significant victory — the Eagles’ fourth straight — but it didn’t come easily. BC looked flat in stretches, like it did last year, but this time it did enough to prevail.

The Eagles (5-3) fell behind early, scored 21 straight points to take a double-digit lead, then the Huskies (1-7) nearly rallied before BC found a way late.

In last year’s matchup, the Eagles committed five turnovers and totaled 76 net rushing yards. They coughed it up twice Saturday, but they rushed for 246 yards, which made the difference. Kye Robichaux totaled 23 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

On BC’s opening drive, quarterback Thomas Castellanos converted on fourth and 1, but he fumbled near midfield moments later. UConn capitalized with a nine-play, 51-yard march, capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Jelani Stafford, to take a 7-0 edge.

The Eagles, who entered an Atlantic Coast Conference-best 72.7 percent on fourth down, kept their next drive afloat, as well. This time, BC finished what it started, as Robichaux dived into the end zone from 5 yards. out with nine seconds on the clock.

BC took a 14-7 advantage on a 6-yard TD pass from Castellanos to Alex Broome on third down. BC legend Doug Flutie threw Hail Mary passes to fans in the stands. Mr. Brightside bumped from the speakers. Vibes were flowing at Alumni Stadium.

The Eagles had a chance to extend the margin late in the half, but Castellanos threw an interception in the final seconds, so BC entered halftime up, 14-7. BC totaled 225 net yards, compared with 77 for UConn, yet it was still a one-possession game because of the turnovers.

Backup Emmett Morehead replaced Castellanos to start the third quarter, as Castellanos threw on the sideline with a wrap on his left leg. Castellanos returned on the next drive and found Charlie Gordinier for a 30-yard completion to set up a 14-yard TD run from Robichaux with 40 seconds left in the third.

The Huskies quickly answered, as Cam Roberts converted from 30 yards to slice the deficit to 21-14 with 13:51 left. BC’s next drive stalled, as did UConn’s, then Castellanos picked up a key conversion on fourth and 5, Broome added one more first down, and the Eagles took a knee to preserve the win.

