‘We’re trying to live another day:’ Medway family takes shelter as Israel moves into Gaza

And in the middle of the conflict are Abood Okal, along with his wife, Wafaa Abuzayda, and the couple’s 1-year-old son, Yousef, who have been sheltering in a crowded single-family home in Rafah, near Gaza’s border with Egypt.

The nearly three-week war between Israel and Hamas — triggered by an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel that left more than 1,400 people dead, and more than 200 taken hostage — has killed more than 7,700 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Associated Press.

An American family from Medway remained trapped in Gaza on Saturday as they waited for word on when they could escape the war zone amid an expanded ground operation by Israeli forces.

They’ve been in Rafah for two weeks in hopes of crossing into Egypt. But despite repeated urging by the US State Department, Okal said they have not been allowed to leave Gaza. But his family remains hopeful that they will return home any day, he said.

“That’s what we tell ourselves,” Okal said. “That’s the only way for us to keep going because if we lose that hope, or if we believe otherwise, we could end up in a very dark space, psychologically, so we’re trying to stay strong and we’re trying to live another day.”

On Saturday, Israeli forces attacked targets in Gaza, and the country’s defense minister said “the ground shook” in the Palestinian territory, which is home to more than 2 million, according to the Associated Press.

The increased attacks followed a near-blackout of communication between Gaza and the outside world, and rounds of artillery barrages and airstrikes overnight. The blackout impacted ambulance services, and cut off aid workers and journalists working in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a televised address, told Israel that it had entered a “new phase” of the war by sending in ground troops and striking from the ground, air, and sea.

In Gaza, militants said they fired a rocket barrage on Israeli communities, including the city of Tel Aviv.

The war has reverberated in Massachusetts. The daughter and son-in-law of Brandeis University professor Ilan Troen were killed by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7 invasion; they died saving their teenage son, according to Troen. Massachusetts families have loved ones who have been deployed as part of Israel’s armed forces.

US citizens with Massachusetts ties, including a family from Plymouth, and the aunt of a Arlington resident who is an aid worker in Gaza, remain trapped in the territory.

And the war has sparked increasingly bitter divides between supporters of Israel and the Palestinians.

The day after the war began, hundreds gathered on Boston Common to show solidarity with Israel, including political leaders. US Senator Edward J. Markey was booed by some demonstrators when he called for “a de-escalation of the current violence.”

Jewish protesters at a pro-Palestinian rally outside US Senator Elizabeth Warren’s office were arrested during at sit-in Oct. 18; one man at the protest held up a sign that read “Never again means destroy Hamas” before it was taken away and ripped up.

Over two weeks ago, protesters chained themselves to the doors of Elbit Systems of America’s location in Cambridge. The company was protested because it is an Israeli defense contractor, according to NBC Boston.

In Gaza, there is a humanitarian crisis unfolding, as supplies of food, fuel, clean water, and medicine were cut off by Israel early in the war. Thousands of refugees have crowded into shelters in southern Gaza, placing more pressure on dwindling resources.

There are about 500 to 600 US citizens trapped in Gaza, including aid workers, according to media reports. Americans in Gaza contacted by the Globe have said they have been urged to cross the border with Egypt, but have not been allowed to cross.

The State Department, in a travel advisory posted Saturday, warned US citizens in Gaza that the war is making “identifying departure options for U.S. citizens complex.”

“We anticipate that the situation at the Rafah crossing will remain fluid and unpredictable. If you assess it to be safe, you may wish to move closer to the Rafah border crossing — there may be very little notice if the crossing opens, and it may only open for a limited time,” the notice said.

Among those who have been in touch with the State Department is Okal. He and his family were visiting his wife’s relatives in northern Gaza when the war began, and they fled the region when Israeli forces issued an evacuation order, arriving in Rafah about two weeks ago, he has said.

At the urging of the State Department, they have repeatedly tried to cross the border into Egypt; but Egyptian border guards have not allowed them to pass, even as trucks carrying humanitarian air were allowed in earlier this month.

Now Okal, along with his wife and son, are staying in a crowded single-family home in Rafah packed with roughly 40 people, including about 10 children. Among them are Okal’s sister and her three children, who are from New Jersey, his brother, and his parents, he said.

They are in constant fear of bombardment, and Okal has repeatedly described shelling near the house that has shaken the building and sent vast cloud plumes skyward.

He and his wife have taken to keeping their son close, in order to protect him from the shelling, Okal said in an audio recording shared with the Globe Saturday.

“Every night, we try to sandwich Yousef in between us,” Okal said. “This way, in case the house was targeted for some reason, or if a nearby bombing happens, in case [of] flying debris or shattered glass made its way [in] at least he would be protected to some degree.”

Okal described an increasingly desperate situation for his family and loved ones.

They have food, but clean water is scarce. Filtration systems are available, but with dwindling fuel supplies for their generators, they may not be usable for long, according to Okal.

Overnight, from Friday into Saturday, he said, “was probably the hardest for us since the beginning of the war,” he said.

They tried to sleep amid the attacks, but got little rest, he said.

“We all huddled together so close so that in case something happens unpredicted, we would all at least face the same fate,” Okal said. “We would stay together, or basically be gone together.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.