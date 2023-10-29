scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Celebrities remember Matthew Perry after star dies

By Globe StaffUpdated October 29, 2023, 39 minutes ago
Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los Angeles. Perry, who starred Chandler Bing in the hit series "Friends," has died.Rich Fury/Rich Fury/Invision/AP

Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor who found fame as Chandler Bing in the series “Friends,” has died, according to media reports. He was 54.

Hollywood and public figures took to social media to mourn the star, including some of Perry’s colleagues from “Friends.”

