Celebrities remember Matthew Perry after star dies

Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor who found fame as Chandler Bing in the series “Friends,” has died, according to media reports. He was 54.
Hollywood and public figures took to social media to mourn the star, including some of Perry’s colleagues from “Friends.”
I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew pic.twitter.com/QWMsBVJEAr— Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 29, 2023
I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though.. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there.— paget brewster (@pagetpaget) October 29, 2023
Rest In Peace @MatthewPerry— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 29, 2023
Always so nice, cool, chill & talented
You are a part of American Culture and will live on forever
Oh no no no no no! Matty!— Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) October 29, 2023
Oh man. My heart breaks. Matty...
Matthew and I have known each other since were were 16 years old. Oh man. No words. Rest in peace sweet @MatthewPerry. 💔😔 pic.twitter.com/yDvKcyorR8
Our #OddCouple family suffered a great loss today. The entire entertainment world has. I am too sad about the news to say more than this: @mattyperry4 was a sweetheart who deserved more peace in this life. 54 is too young to go. We love you, Matty! #RIPMatthewPerry 💔 pic.twitter.com/oUG7UQAHDz— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 29, 2023
Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2023
Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!! 💔 💔 💔— Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 29, 2023
In The Whole Nine Yards - Matthew Perry runs full force into a patio door - that and the scene that followed is one of the top comedic moments I’ve witnessed.— Lisa Ann Walter (@LisaAnnWalter) October 29, 2023
I told him so when I recurred on The Odd Couple. He smiled so big I thought he’d crack his face
It was beautiful
So sad to learn about Matthew Perry’s death. He was one of the funniest people I knew. It was hard to watch him struggle with his alcoholism over the years. But he was courageous in the fight and helped a lot of people by going public with his battles. He was loved by so many.— Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) October 29, 2023