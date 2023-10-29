Grupo Corpo brings Brazil back to the Shubert

Begun as a family project by Paulo Pederneiras in 1975, Grupo Corpo (“Body Group”) combines classical ballet technique with a Brazilian twist on modern dance. The Celebrity Series brought the company to the Shubert Theatre in 2013 and 2018, and this weekend Grupo Corpo is back with a pair of Boston premieres choreographed by Paulo’s brother Rodrigo, “Gil Refazendo” and “Gira.” Neither piece quite came into focus on Saturday, but the dancing was as exuberant as you could hope for.

“Gil Refazendo” began life in 2019 as “Gil,” a tribute to Tropicália pioneer, political activist, and Brazilian icon Gilberto Gil. In 2022, the piece was remade in recognition of Gil’s 80th birthday, and also of the changes Brazil experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic. The title of the new incarnation — “Gil Remaking” — alludes to his 1975 album “Refazenda.” Gil’s soundtrack, which he created at Rodrigo and Paulo’s invitation, reworks themes from such familiar hits as “Aquele Abraço,” “Tempo Rei,” and “Andar com Fé.” Paulo Pederneiras’s backdrop shows magnified images of sunflowers slowly coming to life. Freusa Zechmeister dresses the dancers in raw linen, shirts and pants for the men, shirts over shorts for the women.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Ágatha Faro starts it off, a dimly lit figure squatting, stretching, striding forward, becoming more animated in a Puckish solo. The stage fills with dancers whose body parts are so graphically displaced, they might be Cubist sculptures. They shimmy, swivel, undulate, hop, skip, prance, stab, gyrate, all in a playful 1970s vibe of cool jazz and samba. The tempo is mostly upbeat, with prominent cowbell; everything is in constant motion as solos and duos and trios interweave and flow on and off. A man and a woman have a very brief encounter; otherwise, the dancers’ interactions are confined to their loose unison.

Advertisement

Some 25 minutes in, just when it seems “Gil Refazendo” has nothing new to offer, the four men and four women on stage form couples and we get a quartet of steamy, clingy duets with a hint of violence. That quickly leads to just one couple, Faro and Lucas Saraiva, dancing in what looks like their underwear; he throws her about and they intertwine in anguished lifts and embraces. Eventually she curls into a ball and he carries her off. A feeling of calm ensues. The sunflower backdrop, which has been hard to decipher, becomes apparent. Even as the musical texture thins out, more dancers, 20 in all, fill the stage in an array of patterns. They finish by forming a tight circle facing inward.

Advertisement

“Gira,” from 2017, was inspired by Rodrigo Pederneiras’s exploration of Umbanda, an Afro-Brazilian religion that combines elements of spiritism, Candomblé, and Roman Catholicism. The title is a Brazilian-Portuguese noun that means “spin.” “Gira” begins in darkness, 21 tiny lights lining the perimeter of what’s meant to be a holy space, and, barely visible, 21 chairs. When they’re not performing, the dancers sit in the chairs and pull black tulle over themselves, becoming invisible.

The soundtrack from São Paulo outfit Metá Metá ranges from ritual chanting to guttural animal cries, bird calls, and Thiago França’s searing saxophone solos. Zechmeister uses the same raw linen to create long white skirts but no tops; everyone is bare-chested. The movement vocabulary is the sacred version of what’s secular in “Gil Refazendo,” but with greater imagination and individuality. Heads are thrown forward and back in jerky motions; bodies quiver in simultaneous invocation and exorcism; everyone kicks and spins. One woman pushes another out of the limelight, as if claiming divine inspiration for herself. Solos from Bianca Victal and Dayanne Amaral bring a series of slow backbends with hands on hips or behind the back. The spirits seem to answer as a hypnotic, sax-saturated processional develops.

Advertisement

Like “Gil Refazendo,” “Gira” struggles to fill 40 minutes; like “Gil Refazendo,” it doesn’t so much end as stop. Neither piece has much of a musical or dramatic arc. And for all their extravagant virtuosity, the choreography makes the dancers look interchangeable. Less might be more.

Jeffrey Gantz can be reached at jeffreymgantz@gmail.com

Grupo Corpo

“Gil Refazendo” and “Gira,” by Rodrigo Pederneiras. Presented by: Celebrity Series of Boston. At: Boch Center Shubert Theatre, Saturday Oct. 28. Remaining performance: Oct. 29. Tickets $49-$75, 617-482-2595, www.celebrityseries.org

Jeffrey Gantz can be reached at jeffreymgantz@gmail.com.