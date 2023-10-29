‘It’s just a big family’: Cornhole community hosts tournament in honor of friends lost in Lewiston shootings

More than 50 people registered to compete in the cornhole tournament organized by local players, to honor the friends they lost in Wednesday’s mass shootings in Lewiston, and raise money for their families.

The sound of music filled the space, and mixed with the rumble of laughter and conversation, the clicks of pool balls colliding, as well as the almost rhythmic thumping sound of bean bags hitting six wooden cornhole boards.

BUXTON, Maine — Madison Sanborn smiled as she watched bean bags fly across the room at Skip’s Lounge on a rainy but cozy Sunday afternoon.

For Madison, the day was tinged with both happiness and grief. Sunday was her 15th birthday. It was also the first time she played the game since the death of her cornhole partner, Joe Walker, a manager at Schemengees Bar and Grille, who was killed in the shooting at the bar on Wednesday.

The last time she played was with Joe, at Schemengees, almost exactly 24 hours before the shooting.

She has loved cornhole since she first started playing more than a year ago, but on Sunday, it was difficult.

“In my mind I just keep saying, ‘You’re playing with Joe; you’re doing it for him,’ ” Sanborn said. “I feel like it’s easier knowing that he’d want me doing it, for him.”

She said even though she wasn’t very good at first, Joe gave her a chance to be his partner because he saw improvement in her. Playing with him gave her confidence.

“I was like, ‘It’s either going to be a win and we’re going to be happy, or it’s going to be a loss and I’m going to learn; he’s going to teach me what I was doing wrong and how I can improve,’ ” said Sanborn. “Whether I shot terrible or if I shot really good, he always sat there and he supported me.”

That support is a defining feature of the local cornhole community, which suffered a stunning loss in the shootings and a jarring recognition.

Robert R. Card II, the Army reservist and shooter who killed himself, had played cornhole at various venues, players said Sunday.

They were shocked when police released Card’s photo.

“I saw his face on the screen as the shooter, my heart dropped… apparently he had some issues we didn’t know about,” said John Clavette, an organizer of Sunday’s tournament, who had partnered at times with Card in blind-draw tournaments.

On Sunday, the players were leaning on each other for strength.

“I’ve never met a group of people in my life that are so supportive, like are just there for you for anything,” said Troy Cote. “The tragedy this week, the amount of support and outpouring that we’ve had is just mind-blowing.”

Cote was one of at least four survivors of the shooting at Schemengees who participated in Sunday’s tournament.

He had been playing at the court farthest away from the shooter on Wednesday night, and recalled hitting the ground and hiding behind a four-foot wall that separated some of the courts, as the sound of gunshots drew closer. He ran into a back room as soon as there was a pause in the firing. He remembers hearing more gunshots and the lights going out. When he heard people shouting for help after the shooter left, he came out of the room, and saw his friend Peyton Brewer-Ross on the floor, bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.

Brewer-Ross had been there when Cote first started playing cornhole a few years ago. “My wife would say it saved me,” said Cote, saying he wasn’t very social when he and his family moved to Saco from Fort Fairfield, Maine, about 10 years ago. But after he and his son started playing cornhole in their backyard and decided to join the league, the community embraced them.

Now he plays at least once a week, often going to Schemengees on Friday nights for the blind-draw tournaments.

He was at Schemengees on Wednesday because he wanted to participate in a league that would allow him to play in Joe Walker’s big end-of-the-year tournament. “Those guys are family,” said Cote.

So when he saw Brewer-Ross on the floor, “I grabbed his hand and tried to console him, give him some comfort,” said Cote emotionally. “There was no way I was going to let him pass alone.”

On Saturday, he said the friends and family of Brewer-Ross put on a “Bags for Peyton” tournament.

“It felt good to talk to some of his friends because I know how much he meant to them, and I wanted them to know that he wasn’t alone when he passed. That was huge for me,” said Cote.

Even in the days immediately following the shooting, he said the cornhole community rallied to provide comfort and support to their own.

On both Thursday and Friday nights, he said a group of them gathered at different people’s homes just to “toss some bags,” and try to begin to heal.

“It was just very, very therapeutic,” said Cote. “I think that’s what a lot of us needed at this time was just to be together, and share memories, and laugh, cry, hug.”

The laughter and hugs were abundant during Sunday’s tournament, along with some tears from the survivors.

For Clavette and Jeremy Paul, both cornhole regulars, it was a no-brainer to organize it and solicit donations for the victims’ families.

“They were our friends and we love them,” Clavette said.

As far as how they’re trying to heal, it’s about being together. “That’s what we’re doing here,” Paul said, adding that what he enjoys most about cornhole is the people.

“It’s just a big family,” said Clavette.





Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold.