Joshua, 12, loves to play football

Joshua is a friendly and active 12-year-old boy that wishes to meet Tom Brady and get his autograph. Joshua says he wants to play in the NFL and live a happy life.

His social worker describes him as bright, engaging, and extremely curious.

Joshua loves sports, especially football and basketball. Joshua was involved with the ski club this year and enjoyed the winter activites.

He makes friends easily and is doing well in school, including participating in clubs outside of regular hours. His favorite classes in school are computers and gym and he likes to read the “Dog Man” book series. A phrase that he says represents him is “never give up, win or lose!”

Joshua took the time to share a memorable event from his life, “I remember when I was at the town football field and I was on the field most of the time. I had three important tackles during the game and my name was announced on the speakers three times. I had lots of fun because I played a lot!”

Joshua also has his favorite things that he shared with us, including: Jaguars being his favorite animal because of the football team the Jacksonville Jaguars; spring being his favorite season because it is nice and warm; Justin Bieber being his favorite musical artist; and cheese being his favorite pizza topping. Joshua also likes to draw and watch scary movies.

Joshua has expressed that he would like a family with siblings and pets. He hopes that they will be a sport-loving family and will play football and basketball with him.

Joshua currently visits with his birth parents five times a year and would have visits three times a year after placement. Visiting resources will also be considered, as Joshua will benefit from developing a relationship with a family prior to them becoming an adoptive placement.

https://adopt.mareinc.org/waiting-child-profiles#gallery/child/7443

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org. Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.