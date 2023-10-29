18-year-old man wanted for fatal shooting at Worcester State University

Kevin Rodriguez, whose last known address was in Lawrence, should be considered armed and dangerous, the Worcester district attorney’s office said in a statement Sunday.

Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old man wanted in connection to the double shooting Saturday on the campus of Worcester State University that left one man dead, according to law enforcement.

The public should not approach him and instead call 911, the statement said.

Rodriguez is wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder, prosecutors said.

A 19-year-old man was killed in the shooting that also injured a 21-year-old man, who was treated at a hospital for his injuries, authorities said.

The shootings occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near a parking lot and dorm on the campus, but did not involve any staff or students, authorities said.

The shootings put the campus into lockdown for several hours, as police investigated the crime scene.

Richard Nieves, 18, of Southbridge, was arrested near the scene for carrying a firearm without a license and trespassing, according to Worcester police Lieutenant Sean Murtha, a department spokesperson.

The shootings remain under investigation by Worcester police and State Police detectives assigned to Early’s office.

