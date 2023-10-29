In Maine, moving toward normalcy amid a shattered world

In many cases, residents were preparing to return Monday to work or school for the first time since a gunman entered a bowling alley and a bar on Wednesday and opened fire, killing at least 18 and injuring 13.

For the countless thousands touched by the mass shootings in Lewiston last week, Sunday felt much the same, only different. The afternoon trick-or-treat event, in a paved lot overlooking the Androscoggin River, was a grasp at normalcy as the stunned community moved ploddingly through weekend routines.

AUBURN, Maine — They had the costumes, the candy, the DJ blasting the “Addams Family” theme. But for the carefully concealed tears and the Crisis Response Canines — dogs brought in to comfort the grieving community here — it might have been any other Halloween.

The week ahead promised at least some familiarity. There will be evenings of candy feasts, the annual rivalry game between Lewiston and Auburn’s high school football teams, a pair of political forums about the upcoming election.

But even as schedules marched ahead, there were clear signs Sunday of grief, and of shattering difference. Churches handed out fliers on trauma response. The Lewiston Farmers Market went on without its usual live music.

And as they gathered to collect candy or play games, many were mourning family members, friends, cornhole partners. Leroy Walker Sr., the Auburn city councilor who organized the trick-or-treat event, was missing his son, one of those killed last week at Schemengees Bar and Grille. Normally, Walker said, Joe would have been helping set up the event, too.

For some, Sunday’s small steps toward normalcy started with a religious service.

“People need the ritual,” said the Rev. Debbie Duval of High Street Congregational Church in Auburn, whose service drew more attendees this week than usual. Duval said she heeded advice from a pastor in Newtown, Conn., who had counseled his flock through a similar tragedy nine years ago: As much as possible, it’s best to keep things the same.

Darby Ray of Lewiston on Sunday reminded fellow congregants at High Street Congregational of the upcoming elections.

“Nov. 7 will be here regardless of what state of mind and heart we’re all in,” Ray said in an interview.

For some, the only way through trauma is action, she said. “That’s my disposition.”

In the Unitarian Universalist tradition, services are typically heavy on the spoken word and lighter on music, said the Rev. Patrick McLaughlin before he began the morning’s worship at First Universalist Church of Auburn. But in a moment like this, he asked, “What do you say?”

So he packed the service with hymns, led by a small choir. In order to mourn, said one congregant, Baltasar Fra-Molinero, “we need to sing.”

For others, mourning meant a cornhole tournament in Buxton, an hour west of Lewiston, where dozens gathered to honor those lost last week, many while playing the game.

Madison Sanborn, who turned 15 on Sunday, had not played since before her cornhole partner was killed at Schemengees. At least four who participated in the tournament survived the shootings.

Troy Cote, one of the survivors, said he and other friends also gathered Thursday and Friday to “toss some bags,” and begin to heal.

“It was just very, very therapeutic,” Cote said. “I think that’s what a lot of us needed at this time was just to be together, and share memories, and laugh, cry, hug.”

For some, this weekend’s new normal was life-altering; for others, changes were more mundane.

Carl Wilcox, of nearby Minot, had skipped a planned trip to a comedy club in Auburn on Saturday night. “It just didn’t feel appropriate,” he said as he left a local farmers market, bag laden with radishes and delicata squash.

Faith Jones, who was selling goat cheese at the Lewiston Farmers Market, said setting up her tent Sunday morning felt strange but right. Jones lives in Wilton and calls the regulars she has sold to here every week for years her “Lewiston peeps.” When she heard of the shootings last week, she felt heartsick.

“I just didn’t know” whether they were safe, Jones said, tearing up beneath an oatmeal-colored beanie. When they arrived safely at her stall, the relief flushed through her.

“I just went up and hugged ‘em,” she said. “I’m very thankful.”

At the Halloween event, families who had been cooped up for days during the search for the gunman said they were grateful to be out in the world, laughing with friends and comparing children’s costumes. Kids moved cheerily from booth to booth collecting sweets, or danced with their friends in the center of the space.

“This is what we need!” exclaimed Diane Saucier, 55, as she shepherded toddlers toward a giant pink cardboard photo cutout frame from the “Barbie” movie. She wore pink heart-shaped sunglasses and a blur of eyeliner across her face, part of a “weird Barbie” costume from this year’s blockbuster.

“Look at the smiles. People are having a good time,” Saucier said, as costumed children helped themselves to Sour Patch Kids and Smarties. Community celebrations help “lighten the load,” she said, and “there is nothing wrong with that. There is nothing wrong with that.”

As he led his daughters — both dressed as Tinkerbell — around the Halloween event Sunday, seeking out M&Ms and Milk Duds, Daveon Brooks said he did not know the condition of his cousin, who was among those injured in the shootings last week.

“There’s a lot of stuff up here that forms grit,” he said of the Lewiston area, holding 3-year-old Ariella. Nearby, in her mother’s arms, her 6-month-old sister Evolette labored to fit an unopened box of Milk Duds into her mouth.

The girls’ mother, Tiffany Ragan, was preparing to head back to work as a pharmacy technician at Walgreens for the first time since the shooting. Prescriptions had begun to pile up at work, she said, as businesses closed for the lockdown last week.

Speaking to reporters as the Halloween event kicked off Sunday afternoon, Walker said it had been important to hold the event despite the tragedy.

“I want them to know that we can do these things. It doesn’t matter how many crises we may have in this world,” he said. “If we stop and keep locking things down, nobody will ever understand how to move forward.”

Then he pointed up toward the street, his expression shifting.

“See that gentleman coming up the road? To me it looked just like my son,” Walker said through tears. “When you’re in this condition, things like that, they just pop back and they get you.”

“But anyways, I don’t want to go there,” he said. “I don’t want the kids to see me like that. It’s their day. It’s Halloween day.”

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff. Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold. Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.